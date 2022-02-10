As complaints pour in over Pittsfield's potholes, so does some fresh blacktop

PITTSFIELD — In an orange headband and an orange jacket, the human road cone known as Vincent Barbarotta (call him “Vinny”) walks the cratered, frostbitten flats of East Street on Thursday. Shovel in hand, he's in full agreement with all those out who have been ice-storming City Hall (and him) with frosty complaints.

And that includes you, “Phil Da’Holes,” whoever you are.

“Yeah, it looks like someone called in an airstrike against us,” said Barbarotta, Pittsfield’s superintendent of the Department of Public Services-Highway Division. He’s talking about the roads, his roads.

Specifically, he’s referring to the weather-related “wheel-breakers,” the “axle-crackers,” the “bangers,” the “gopher holes” — all these potholes, including the tire-popping variety — plaguing so much of the more than 500 lane miles of Pittsfield asphalt under his purview.

“I’ve never seen it this bad, not in 13 years,” Barbarotta said.

So many potholes — and so many complaints — that on Monday, Barbarotta, a former football coach with a specialty in offense, devised a plan. On Tuesday, he presented it to Mayor Linda Tyer.

“I love it. Let’s go,” she told him.

On Thursday, he and his crew began implementing it.

He refers to the operation as an “assault.” It began pre-dawn. Barbarotta sent a driver with an empty dump truck to faraway Dracut, in Eastern Massachusetts (about 270 miles round trip) to fetch a load of fresh blacktop.

Blacktop is hard to come by this time of year. Local plants close down. But, apparently, they make it in Dracut, in February, at a plant called Brox Industries, which charges about twice the amount ($112.50 a ton) that blacktop typically costs the city during the summer months.

“Any time we can get ourselves from not getting screamed at,” Barbarotta said, in defense of his play-calling.

At 9:51 a.m., at the highway garage off West Housatonic Street, the rumble of the returning lime green truck drew everyone’s attention — the cops awaiting traffic detail, the Highway Department employees and Coach Barbarotta.

“There’s my truck,” he said, joyously. “Let’s go! Let’s go!”

As a backhoe divvied the soft, sticky, fresh blacktop among awaiting flatbeds, Barbarotta pointed a temperature gauging instrument to it. He was pleased: 350 degrees, kept warmed by the truck’s built-in heating system.

Over the span of the next five-plus hours, 14 employees, split into three crews, spread 20.2 tons of hot blacktop into the worst potholes along East Street, Barker Road and portions of Newell Street.

Then, the crews ran out of material.

Friday morning, another Dracut run is planned, with the intention to then hit the worst of the worst elsewhere, probably Valentine Road, maybe Pecks Road, maybe Wahconah Street.

“The list is huge,” Barbarotta said. “Thousands of potholes. We’re trying to handle the worst ones first and the busiest roads first.”

Since December, his smartphone has been dinging all day long with reports of potholes. The reports range in tone from civil to brutal. Out on the streets, his crews have gotten yelled at and even threatened by residents, Barbarotta said.

Among the city’s unhappy taxpayers is Maddison Rossi, who definitely is not threatening anyone, though she definitely is displeased. She bought a townhouse in the city in December. She notes that some potholes have gotten so deep and wide “you could plant trees in them.”

“I've owned a lot of property. I've lived in a lot of areas,” she told The Eagle. “And these are the worst roads I've ever seen. I had a friend that was staying here. He left to go to Florida. He said, ‘I'm not going to ruin my truck on these roads.’ ”

This season’s dramatic fluctuation in temperatures has caused similar problems throughout the region. Potholes form when water that is wedged within pavement expands and contracts because of freezing and thawing.

The craters keep motorists on edge and the highway crew busy throughout the winter.

Without fresh asphalt, the winter work of the Highway Department’s pothole patrol typically is slow, cumbersome and costly. They have relied on a special asphalt mix that requires heating to a temperature of 180 to 200 degrees in small batches, weather permitting, using an oven on wheels called a “hot box” that’s about the size of a chest freezer.

But, 20.2 tons of what is known as virgin blacktop, that makes potholes go away fast, as the crew discovered Thursday.

“You’re about to see a war zone,” Barbarotta said, as he drives his pickup to meet up with a crew on East Street, a main thoroughfare that looked less like an aerial assault as it did the victim of detonated land mines.

With shovels, rakes and rollers Thursday, the crews filled in more than 1,000 potholes, including one of the city’s most notorious — on the northbound lane of Barker Road, near the airport.

“That one is a monster,” Barbarotta said, eyeing it before his crew vanquished it.

The pothole filling merely is considered a temporary fix.

“It’s a patch job. We hope this will get us through till April,” he said. “I’d say what our goal now is just: We’re making it safe.”

Pulled over on Barker, new messages, new alerts continually arrive on his smartphone.

Ding. Ding. Ding. Ding.

He reads the subject lines.

Pothole. Pothole. Pothole. Pothole.