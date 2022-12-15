Last weekend's snow storm took the Pittsfield Highway Department by surprise. But highway crews say they are ready for this nor'easter

PITTSFIELD — Just as the city was finishing cleanup from last weekend's storm that took them by surprise, crews with the Pittsfield Highway Department were gearing up for what may be several days of work.

With a nor'easter bearing down on the region on Thursday, Ricardo Morales, the commissioner of public services and utilities, said the first shift of city crews had been working since noon to make sure their plows were ready with salt and weight for the first sight of snow.

How much snow will the Berkshires get from this nor’easter? Here's the latest forecast UPDATE: Forecast updates on Thursday morning indicated anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow may fall in the Berkshires from the MassPike north to the Vermont state line.

The commissioner said that crews will work in 12-hour shifts through Saturdsay to make sure roads are getting cleared. He anticipated that the call for contractors to start working their routes would come around 10 p.m. when the heaviest snowfall is predicted.

As of late afternoon Thursday, Morales said that the Highway Department was preparing from anywhere between 8 and 16 inches of snow to fall throughout the city. He said the latest models were predicting the heaviest accumulation on the east side of Pittsfield.

“We’re pretreating a few locations that need it and we’re taking care of some issues that remain from the last storm on Sunday night, Monday morning,” Morales said. “We’re making ready — preparing out equipment for tonight’s storm: fueling up, getting the parts ready and repairing anything that [needs] last minute repairs.”

A storm last weekend took city staff by surprise when snow totals came in much higher than what was forecast — dumping 8 inches on the Pittsfield.

A note to readers: Winter storm may impact our ability to deliver the newspaper Friday morning The snow storm forecast for the Berkshires overnight Thursday may impact our ability to deliver The Eagle to home subscribers and newsstands on Friday morning on time.

“It was crazy, because we were not expecting 8 inches — we were only expecting 3 to 4,” Morales said.

“I think we would have been more effective at treating the roads and making sure that we did a better job had we known we were going to get 8 inches,” he added. “This time around we know it’s going to be around that number.” he said.

Morales said the city spent about $100,000 in costs related to clearing the Sunday snow piles — a job he said was all that much harder because the city hadn’t opted to issue a snow emergency and were working around parked cars.

An alert notifying residents that the city was declaring a snow emergency for Thursday’s weather came by 11 a.m. From 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Saturday, Pittsfield residents are instructed to use off-street parking, follow alternate-side parking regulations or use the downtown parking garage at McKay Street.

Drivers were warned that cars found violating the snow emergency parking regulations may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Morales said the city has updated its winter hotline and pushed Friday’s curbside trash pickup to Saturday in preparation.

And what does he think of the possibility that Berkshire County is gearing up for a hard winter?

“I’m hopeful that it isn’t [a hard winter] but we have to do what we have to do,” he said.