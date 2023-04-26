The Pittsfield School Committee has adopted its budget after cutting another $222K. Now it goes to the City Council

PITTSFIELD — The School Committee on Wednesday shaved $222,000 from the proposed school budget — and then voted unanimously to adopt it.
The cuts were achieved by reducing allocations for Chromebooks and vocational education, and by using a federal grant to fund one position.
The spending plan asks for an increase of just under $5.7 million from the City Council, down from the roughly $5.9 million increase sought under the original plan drafted in March. That brings the total requested to $78,088,016 — an increase of just under 8 percent over last year.
The increase is mostly due to three factors: contractual obligations for staff, investments in special education and vocational education. Of the almost $5.7 million increase, about $4.9 million — or 85 percent — will go to those three areas.
Discussions at the committee’s regular meeting Wednesday began with communication from Mayor Linda Tyer, who sits on the School Committee. She voiced her appreciation for the district’s attempts reduce the budget ask.
Tyer noted that the impetus to cut down on spending came from the increased wages for school employees, which the committee and city agreed needed to be addressed.
She said the city has done its own adjustments in spending to accommodate the expected hike, making reductions in the utilities and public services, police, fire and finance departments in the city to the tune of about $1 million.
In light of that, Tyer asked central administrators, namely Superintendent Joseph Curtis and Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance Kristen Behnke, to make adjustments to the budget to try to make it more reasonable.
“I just gave them a number and said we’ve got to get to this point and really trusted their judgment on how to get us there,” Tyer said.
Four key reductions allowed the district to belt-tighten: the largest change was the $100,000 reduction in the amount spent to replace Chromebooks. That change reflects that only students in middle and high schools will receive the laptops in a one-to-one distribution next year after the loss rate for the computers raised eyebrows in recent months.
Elementary students will share Chromebooks that will be available to them on classroom carts. Curtis said the district will also be collecting students’ Chromebooks in June to get an accurate inventory. Leftover funds from the year’s budget will be used to purchase as many of the laptops as possible in anticipation for next year.
The district also opted to fund its social emotional learning coordinator with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars, reducing by $95,000 the amount of the request to the city.
Other positions were adjusted in their ESSER allocations to make room for the coordinator: a student support paraprofessional at Morningside Community School was removed as the school plans to hire a dean of students to absorb those duties.
The district will also consolidate its family engagement and attendance coordinator with a new position: an emergency, safety and attendance coordinator to be filled by Eric Lamoureaux, who currently serves as emergency and safety coordinator.
There were also reductions for supplies for vocational education by $22,000, reducing to $100,000 the amount of the increase sought for that department.
The district will save another $5,000 by investing less in its curriculum, professional development and assessment fund.
The district plans to drop 10 teaching positions in schools with lower enrollments, saving $650,000. Behnke clarified that the schools are adding the equivalent of 2.6 full-time positions in dedicated teaching staff districtwide in its proposal.
Curtis noted that making these adjustments now could prevent the district from seeing a more dramatic dropoff later as enrollment trends are analyzed.
“This is a brutal process with lots of debate and discussion,” Curtis said. “The reduction of a teacher is never an easy decision, and we painstakingly look at those enrollment projections that Deputy Superintendent [Marisa] Mendonsa presented to really see where we can do this responsibly.”
Committee member Sara Hathaway, also a former mayor of Pittsfield, noted the difficulty of putting together a budget that keeps everyone on the city side happy.
She emphasized, however, that the investments being made in the schools, especially for student mental health, were critical.
“There’s a sense that, you know, it’s unfair somehow that the schools are getting more increases or room to meet their internal needs,” Hathaway said. “I’ve just got to say: this is an investment for the community as a whole. And I hope the City Council will support the figures that we adopt tonight.”