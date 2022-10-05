The Pittsfield School Committee is poised to approve contracts for the district's custodial workers

The Pittsfield School Committee appears poised to approve new contracts for custodians working for the city school district.
A tentative agreement for the contracts was reached Sept. 29 between the committee and the custodians unit of the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees.
During the committee's meeting the night before, members from the custodial unit and others from the union turned out to hold signs and urge committee members to get a deal done.
Pittsfield School Committee approves contracts with unions representing district employees, except custodial unit
Walter Armstrong, field representative for the American Federation of Teachers of Massachusetts, said the local union was able to reach an agreement on terms for the last school year (2021-22) and the next three to come (2022-25).
“Our members are appreciative of the work of the School Committee for the salary adjustments made during this round of negotiations,” he said in an email. “We relayed that message to the School Committee at their meeting last week.”
The details of the contracts will not be made publicly available until after they are ratified and approved, which could come during the School Committee’s Oct. 12 meeting. Salary was the primary issue stalling the negotiation.
The custodians are the last remaining members of the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees without fully approved contracts for the years in question. The district has already signed off on new contracts for paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers, secretaries and bus drivers.