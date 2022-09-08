Pittsfield School Committee approves contracts with unions representing district employees, except custodial unit

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield School Committee voted Thursday to approve contracts with the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees, solidifying terms for an agreement with the employees.
These unions represent bus drivers, cafeteria workers, paraprofessionals, custodians and secretaries working in the Pittsfield Schools system. They are the last group of unions to have their contracts ratified this school year, as teachers and school administrators have already had their terms settled.
The custodial unit did not have a contract approved tonight, but School Committee Chair William Cameron said in the meeting he hopes to have an agreement with them “in short order.”
Contract mediation has been ongoing since March 2022, after little progress had been made since the end of the 2020-21 school year. In a previous interview with The Eagle, Cameron said that compensation had been an issue in the negotiations but could not get into specifics because of the mediation process.
The School Committee was expected to discuss ratifying the contracts at its Aug. 17 meeting, but tabled discussion of the matter because its members had not heard back about the status of the contracts from union representatives.
Cameron previously stated that he hoped to reach a deal with the unions before the start of the school year. Classes began Sept. 1.
School starts next week in Pittsfield. The status of a key labor contract is unclear after months of mediation
The new contracts will increase base pay by 50 cents per hour across the board each year for the next three years, affecting paraprofessionals, bus drivers and cafeteria workers of all experience levels. The secretarial unit will instead receive a 2 percent increase in hourly pay.
The School Committee also voted on the 2021-22 collective bargaining agreement for the unions, which will provide retroactive pay to some union members for their work over the last school year.
For instance, the newly ratified contract for paraprofessionals indicates that they would receive an increase in compensation for their work as substitute teachers, increasing from $40 to $75 for a full day of substitute work, and $20 to $37.50 for a half day. This is in addition to the substitute per diem rate.
Approval of the collective bargaining agreement also allows school employees to advance into a new hourly rate if they have received post-secondary education, from 48 credit hours to an associate or bachelor’s degree, based on the new contracts.
The contracts were approved unanimously.
Cameron said he was glad to have the contracts approved not only to benefit employees going forward, but retroactively as well.
“We are making major salary agreements ... increases in compensation paid to the members of these units, and we are doing so gladly,” Cameron said.