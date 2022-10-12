Pittsfield School Committee OKs raises for custodians, the last bargaining unit to receive a new contract

PITTSFIELD — The School Committee on Wednesday voted to approve contracts for the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees’ custodial bargaining unit, increasing hourly wages for the district’s custodial staff.

The custodians’ unit was the last group within the federation to have its contracts approved, with negotiations for hourly wages playing a key part in the delay. Other members of the union, including paraprofessionals, bus drivers, secretaries and cafeteria workers had their contracts approved on Sept. 8.

Much like the units that preceded them, the custodians ratified a three-year contract that will cover the school years from 2022-25, as well as a contract for the 2021-22 school year that will provide retroactive pay for work done during that period.

The contracts primarily affected the hourly wages paid to custodians and the cost of building checks performed by them. Compensation in both areas increased in the newly inked deals.

The approved contract for the next three years will provide an annual increase of roughly 50 cents per year in the custodians’ salary schedule across the board, accounting for about a 2 percent raise year-over-year in the salary schedule.

The contracts will also secure retroactive pay for custodians for the 2021-22 school year. The contract would increase the hourly wages for senior building custodians by $1 per hour. All other members of the custodial staff would receive a 3 percent increase in their hourly pay.

The contracts also retroactively increased the price of building checks, or inspections performed on district buildings on weekends, depending on the school being examined. The price of building checks for Pittsfield High School and Taconic High School, for instance, were increased by $3. Herberg Middle School and Reid Middle School increased by $2 per check.

All other schools in the district had the price of building checks increased by 3 percent from their previous rate.

In the 2022-25 contract, the cost of building checks will increase by 2 percent year over year.