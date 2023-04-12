Pittsfield School Committee members weigh in with budget recommendations ahead of April 26 vote

PITTSFIELD — School Committee members presented their recommendations — and concerns — with the proposed budget for the city schools in the upcoming fiscal year on Wednesday.
The committee anticipates a vote on the budget that would ask for an increase of $5.9 million from the previous fiscal year in two weeks, making now the time to raise concerns to administrators, Chair William Cameron said. The extra $5.9 million represents an 8-percent increase in the budget over last year’s City Council appropriation.
A number of needs were highlighted in the budget’s initial presentation, including the need to invest more in staff for special education programs, increased contract obligations, and equipment for vocational programs as Taconic High School converts to a career and technical education school.
The district also continues to adjust for the absence of federal ESSER funds, the COVID-era windfall that staffed a number of temporary positions to help improve student support during the pandemic, aimed heavily at behavioral help for kids.
Committee Vice Chair Daniel Elias asked for data in comparative districts to be shared in the public forum, showing what similarly sized school systems have in human resources, athletics and admissions. A number of positions are being proposed to shore up those departments, which have less staff compared to other districts, such as Westfield Public Schools.
“We’re adding so many administrative layers, I wanted to know if it was on par with other districts,” Elias said.
Members weighed in on support for the individual departments having positions added. Cameron noted the complexity of human resources, and the size of the district’s staff, as major reasons he would support more roles in that department.
“It’s hard for me to imagine a business enterprise with 1,200 employees with such a skeletal HR department,” Cameron said.
Cameron also noted the importance of a potential assistant athletic director to cover both high schools in the district.
“Unless you have the power of bilocation, which we don’t generally make part of the job description, we can’t have the athletic director be at alternative sites simultaneously,” Cameron said.
Committee member Sara Hathaway also supported improvements to the admissions office, noting that the committee has heard from members of the public and its student representatives that there needs to be more support for students and their families whose primary language is not English.
Hathaway said her two main concerns were in regard to continuing supports started during the ESSER funding and ensuring that staff was adequate at schools losing teachers. Her comments echoed concerns from one such educator who spoke at the beginning of the meeting.
Melissa Campbell, president of the United Educators of Pittsfield, spoke up during public comment about the current budget’s proposal to cut 10 teaching positions across the district, including four at Reid Middle School specifically.
Campbell noted that while those cuts were being proposed, a number of administration positions were added, including a dean of students at Reid Middle School and an interim co-principal at Morningside Community School.
Campbell also took issue with the number of teachers of deportment that would be added at the schools in order to address behavioral issues, countering that larger class sizes caused by staff cuts would result in more of such problems. Keeping class sizes smaller — and teachers intact — would be better, she said.
“For us the more simple and effective solution to managing student behaviors is to keep the teacher-student ratio as long as possible,” Campbell said.
In response, Hathaway asked for further clarity on the changes in staffing across the district. Kristen Behnke, the assistant superintendent for business and finance, responded by saying that districtwide, the budget will actually add over 12 teaching positions. The four teaching positions at Reid Middle School were cut due to low class size, she said.
Judy Rush, director of curriculum at Pittsfield Public Schools, explained that at Reid Middle School, changes to its “house model” were planned in the upcoming school year to replicate existing support systems with fewer positions.
Thanks to the Student Opportunity Act Grant, Rush said that sixth graders at the school would receive individualized support while working directly with two teachers in the school, plus special education teachers available in planning periods.
The grant will fund special education teachers in the schools who will be able to provide support for all students, not just those on individualized education plans, as part of the new house model.
The School Committee will vote on the budget in its April 26 meeting.