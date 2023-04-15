PITTSFIELD — Adam McEneany may only be 10 years old, but he can tell a thing or two about Pittsfield’s sidewalks.

“I think they’re getting a lot more bumpier,” Adam said Thursday while leaning against a wall on the corner of Pacific Street. “The trees and roots are making them stretch and need new sidewalks. They should try and redo them. You’ve got a lot of bumps and it’s super easy to trip on them.”

Adam and his cousin Dominic Cotton, also 10, have the experience to back up their opinions of the sidewalks on their walk from Adam’s home to their school, Conte Community School.

The boys walk the nearly two miles to and from school every weekday, and Adam’s mom, Cassie Cotton, said the whole family often walks from their home near Berkshire Medical Center to Onota Lake and Walmart as well. Adam said that without a car, it’s really the only way to get around.

Dominic Cotton knows what the sidewalks are supposed to do: “They help us move around so cars don’t run into us.” But no one in the family is surprised that the majority of the city sidewalks are in poor condition.

A 2021 comprehensive study of the 144 miles of city sidewalks found that about 90 miles were so dinged up, overgrown or cracked that they deserved a rating of somewhere between poor, very poor, serious or failed.

No overnight fixes are in the forecast. The city will be spending to repair about 10 miles of sidewalk by next spring. But the man in charge of sidewalks is projecting that, if sufficient money is available over the next five years, the city's overall grade may emerge from the sidewalk dumps.

Ricardo Morales, the city’s commissioner of public services and utilities, isn’t trying to shy away from the state of things. He said he’s happy that the city's staff members have the data to show they’ve heard for years.

“In my opinion professionally, if it’s not with a tool like this,” Morales said of the study and maps generated from it, “then we’re really not approaching the use of funds and prioritization of the sidewalk improvements in any objective way.”

Morales’ department is responsible for a lot: repairing roads, fixing potholes, maintaining water and sewer systems. Any one of those topics could easily eat up his staff’s attention. But the commissioner said there’s been a concerted effort recently to give sidewalks more of the attention and care that other parts of the city’s infrastructure receive on a regular basis.

“Sidewalks, for the last 15 or 20 years, have been the [thing] that if we have some money left, then we’ll deal with some sidewalks,” Morales said. “Two years ago we started taking this more proactive approach on sidewalks.”

That approach started with getting an accurate look at the situation. Pittsfield hired StreetScan, an infrastructure assessment and data company based in Wakefield, to give every road and sidewalk a rating.

For about a month in 2021, StreetScan hit the pavement with their sidewalk assessment tool: a series of sensors, panoramic cameras and a laptop all hooked up to the base of a walking stroller. While the StreetScan contractor walked city sidewalks, the stroller marked every crack, slant, gravelly bit of pavement and gap and generated a score between zero and 100.

The scores corresponded with a set of categories: failed, serious, very poor, poor, fair, good and excellent.

Pittsfield’s average sidewalk condition score was a 43 — poor. That’s the kind of score that Adam McEneany's or Dominic Cotton’s fourth grade teachers might give an F.

Judy Procopio, a local attorney, said the only thing that surprises her about that rating is how high it is. Procopio walks a little less than two miles every morning and afternoon in her neighborhood near High Street.

Procopio’s young rescue dog, Piper, is working on her leash training so she can join on these walks. But when Procopio’s not watching to make sure Piper’s not slipping out of her collar, her eyes are on the sidewalk.

“It’s horrible,” Procopio said. “Quite honestly it’s lumps, bumps, divots, cracks and tree roots that have upended the sidewalks. I’ve tripped and complained to the city before. I’ve actually tripped several times, but once I really hurt myself and I got pretty bruised up.”

When it comes to sidewalks, Procopio lives in one of the worst sections of the city. Busy Elm Street, the central artery for the southeastern neighborhoods, has sidewalks that rate anywhere from good to very poor. Turn down a side street like Chickering Street, Pollock Avenue or Northumberland Road and you’re lucky to find any section of smooth pavement.

The hilly old neighborhoods are having their sidewalks eaten away by tree roots. Grass, moss and weeds from nearby yards patch cracks and gaps in the sidewalks, but only show how nature will one day reclaim the paths if they're left unattended.

Old water access points and rusty parking-sign bases sprout from sections that have long returned to gravel or dust.

On Dawes Avenue, Procopio said she takes her chances walking in the road instead. Newly paved, the road offers a smoother journey for many a walker but comes with its own challenges.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had drivers say ‘get on the ****ing sidewalk’ and I’m like you drive on the sidewalk and let your suspension go and I’ll stay on the nice paved road,” Procopio said.

Morales said the city is trying to work on two fronts with city sidewalks. When a road ends up on the city’s annual repaving list, any asphalt sidewalks that run along that road will get worked on as well.

Morales said a sidewalk paver purchased a couple years ago by the city allows staff to “tag along” whenever asphalt work is being done. He said a portion of the $4.7 million in free cash and $1.3 million in Chapter 90 funds the city plans to use for annual roadwork will be going to fixing the asphalt sidewalks.

The other $1.5 million in free cash approved by the City Council earlier this week will go specifically to the city’s concrete sidewalks. Morales said that work will be done by a contractor rather than in-house.

The $1.5 million dollar investment is the kind of benchmark Morales said he hopes to hit every year.

In 2022, the city used a combination of Community Development Block Grant funds, $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, money from the operating budget and capital borrowing to pull together $1.5 million. Those funds should cover 10 miles of sidewalk repairs in the Morningside, Westside and Pittsfield High School area when work is completed later this summer.

The commissioner said his goal is to bring the city’s sidewalk score up somewhere between a 60 and 80, a range of fair to good. He thinks it will take around 5 years of dedicated funding and work to reach that goal.

When the sidewalks work, Pittsfield residents take notice, even pride in their walks.

Ginger Sumner, an actress who lives in the Pomeroy Avenue neighborhood, moved from New York City to Pittsfield.

“One of the reasons I wanted to live in town is because I like walking,” Sumner said during her Wednesday walk from Herberg Middle School. Sumner said when she bought her home, she told her real estate agent she wanted to be close to the bus routes and good walking areas.

“He looked at me like I had four heads,” Sumner said, chuckling.

Sumner said she feels lucky to have landed on Pomeroy where sidewalks range from fair to good. She just wishes more people had the opportunity or desire to use the good sidewalks in the neighborhood.

“I saw maybe one person the whole time,” Sumner said on Wednesday. “There's not a social culture since people don't walk. They get in their cars, they go to where they're going and then they come back home and that’s it."

Shadre Domingo and his daughter Amariana Jefferson, 8, have a lot of hope for the city sidewalks. The father-daughter duo walk to and from Conte Community School every school day, and Domingo likes to take walks around North Street to the Common and Dottie’s after work.

Amariana said the sidewalks could be smoother “so the kids don’t trip on them,” and Domingo said he’d love to have a more even walkway so he could roller skate.

But more than that, dad and daughter want the sidewalks to be a place to spark joy in the community. Beyond the asphalt and concrete, they’re looking for nicely maintained medians, with gardens and holiday decorations. Maybe even painted sidewalks.

“There’s a lot of different things that can be done with this part of the sidewalk which can spark a conversation,” Domingo said.