Pittsfield residents will now get one warning to clear their snowy sidewalks before fines roll in. Here's a look at the rules

PITTSFIELD — As the first snowflakes of the season fell over the Berkshires, the Pittsfield City Council voted 9-1 to fortify the city’s rules on sidewalk snow clearing. The changes are part of a series of tweaks the city has made to its winter weather work in recent weeks.

Quote The council decided to limit property owners to one warning per season, as opposed to the previous ordinance — which had allowed one warning per snow event.

The ordinance change, which went into effect with Tuesday night's vote, takes a kind of one-strike approach to sidewalk snow removal.

Under the updated ordinance, residents will get one warning a year — from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31 each year— that they are responsible for clearing their sidewalks within the first 24 hours after snowfall.

Each day after that first 24-hour window, if a sidewalk remains snow or ice-covered, it will be considered a separate violation of the city’s snow removal ordinance. The first offense comes with a warning, the second with a $25 fine, the third with a $50 fine and each and every day after that comes with a $100 fine.

Snow removal violations are monitored and handled by the city’s Health Department. Andy Cambi, the Pittsfield health director, wrote in the draft snow removal and ice plan submitted to the council that his staff will be focusing on sidewalks within 1.5 miles of local schools, abutting public gathering spaces like churches and adjacent to businesses, office and apartment buildings.

Cambi said they’ll also keep a close eye on any residential streets where they receive a complaint through the Pittsfield Municipal Assistance and Reporting Technology — or PittSMART — app.

Councilors had briefly discussed increasing the fines during an October ordinance and rules meeting, but city leaders kept the fines level from previous iterations of the ordinance.

Even so, Councilor Charles Kronick said he was worried this one-warning policy would fall heavy on his constituents in Morningside — some of whom have said they clear their sidewalks only to find them snow covered again when city plows come by.

Kronick called the updated ordinance “draconian” and said that “$25 is a lot of money — especially for someone who feels like they’re doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Councilor Earl Persip III, whose petition to the Health Department to “hold residents and businesses accountable for clearing their sidewalks” led to the ordinance change, said the fines were a small price to pay for resident safety.

“I think a $25 fine is a minimal fine when you consider what we’re talking about,” Persip said. “We’re talking about keeping our sidewalks clear for children and the elderly to get to where they need to go.”

Persip said each winter he sees children walking in the roads because of icy or snowy sidewalks and that he’s heard from older residents who “don’t leave their homes in the winter because they can’t get around because their sidewalks aren’t addressed.”

“We’re all going to regret not holding people accountable when something tragic happens,” Persip said.

The real power behind the updated ordinance will come not from the language change but from increased enforcement, supporters say.

Cambi told the Board of Health at a recent meeting that this winter he plans to have all of the department’s inspectors out patrolling streets for violations after a storm.

Cambi said in years prior, the city had relied on the department’s single nuisance control officer to handle finding violations and enforcing fines for snow clearing.

“It’s just too much of a task for one person to deal with that,” Cambi said.

The health director said his department will be monitoring winter weather forecasts closely and that they will send an email out to the list of non-owner occupied property owners to make sure they understand their snow clearing responsibilities ahead of winter storms.