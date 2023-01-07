<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Need a cold plunge? The Recovery Room in Pittsfield is a place for hands-on sports medicine, as well as holistic treatments like infrared sauna, compression

Christina Meucci

The Recovery Room owner Christina Meucci.

PITTSFIELD — Christina Meucci is an athletic trainer who worked in sports medicine at Canyon Ranch Lenox for eight years.

Now she’s got a new space that will allow her to continue seeing clients but will also allow others to “recover” and strengthen their bodies in a more spa-like setting with cold plunges, infrared sauna and compression treatments.

people walk around the recovery room in pittsfield

The Recovery Room holds an open house for visitors to check out the amenities and services at the newly opened storefront on Bank Row in Pittsfield.

The Recovery Room in the storefront at 32 Bank Row downtown had its first open house Saturday. Meucci says its for anyone who's interested in fitness.  "All gym goers, community walkers, yogis, weekend-warriors and dedicated athletes," she said. 

spa area with white bathtub filled with water

At The Recovery Room in Pittsfield, visitors can take a cold plunge into 40-degree water, meant to invigorate the body both mentally and physically.

Meucci says she wanted to open a business that would blend her “hands-on” sports medicine therapy for patients, with treatments that don’t involve her skills.

“It dawned on me that there's got to be a way to give recovery for everyone who comes through the door,” she said.

exterior store front of the recovery room

The Recovery Room holds an open house for visitors to check out the amenities and services at the newly opened storefront on Bank Row in Pittsfield.

Meucci will also be holding workshops and offering holistic treatments like therapeutic cupping, Graston Technique and dry needling.

christina meucci folds length of red ribbon after ribbon cutting

Surrounded by family, The Recovery Room owner Christina Meucci keeps a bit of ribbon after a ribbon cutting outside her newly opened storefront on Bank Row in Pittsfield on Saturday.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

