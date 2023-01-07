Need a cold plunge? The Recovery Room in Pittsfield is a place for hands-on sports medicine, as well as holistic treatments like infrared sauna, compression

PITTSFIELD — Christina Meucci is an athletic trainer who worked in sports medicine at Canyon Ranch Lenox for eight years.
Now she’s got a new space that will allow her to continue seeing clients but will also allow others to “recover” and strengthen their bodies in a more spa-like setting with cold plunges, infrared sauna and compression treatments.
The Recovery Room in the storefront at 32 Bank Row downtown had its first open house Saturday. Meucci says its for anyone who's interested in fitness. "All gym goers, community walkers, yogis, weekend-warriors and dedicated athletes," she said.
Meucci says she wanted to open a business that would blend her “hands-on” sports medicine therapy for patients, with treatments that don’t involve her skills.
“It dawned on me that there's got to be a way to give recovery for everyone who comes through the door,” she said.
Meucci will also be holding workshops and offering holistic treatments like therapeutic cupping, Graston Technique and dry needling.