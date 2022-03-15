Third Thursday is back, but at a new location — The Common

PITTSFIELD — After a two-year hiatus, Third Thursday will return this year, but it will be held at The Common rather than on North Street.
The festival will return May 19 — the first of four monthly festivals — that will feature a “more artisan and creative format,” according to the city of Pittsfield Office of Cultural Development. The new location was approved Tuesday evening by the Parks Commission.
“Over the past two years, we saw a pause on many of our beloved traditions and pastimes,” said Mayor Linda Tyer in prepared remarks. “Now, as we continue to embark on this new phase of community life, I am absolutely thrilled to welcome the return of Third Thursday this spring in its new location at The Common.”
The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 caused the cancellation of that year’s monthly festival. In 2021, the city offered virtual, science-based events that ranged from building balloon rockets to roasting s’mores with a solar oven.
With COVID numbers on the wane after the omicron surge in recent months, the Third Thursday will return to an in-person, outdoor gathering at the Common. Each of the four events will have a theme:
May: Youth sponsored by General Dynamics Missions Systems
June: Celebrating Summer with the Whiskey Treaty Road Show sponsored by MountainOne
July: Touch a Truck sponsored by Lenco Armored Vehicles with a special interactive performance hosted by Jacob’s Pillow
August: Love Pittsfield Showcasing Cultural Organizations sponsored by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America
“We are excited to once again collaborate with businesses and cultural organizations to highlight all of the wonderful things that Pittsfield has to offer,” said Jen Glockner, the city’s director of cultural development, in the release. “This event will also include Third Thursday After Dark, focusing on the restaurants, theatre and nightly entertainment that is always present in Downtown Pittsfield.”
Cultural Pittsfield, in collaboration with CozQuest and Roots Rising, plan to offer an array of vendors and activities with an artisan focus. For vendor information, contact Shiobbean Lemme at slemme@cityofpittsfield.org.