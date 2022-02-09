PITTSFIELD — Tired of zigzagging your way through city streets to avoid flattening a tire or cracking an axle? Help is on the way.
The city will launch an “assault” on its potholes Thursday, beginning at 9:30 a.m., in response to what officials are referring to as the worst year in memory with regard to weather-related road erosion.
Vincent Barbarotta, superintendent of the Highway Department, said the city is receiving hundreds of complaints a week.
In the pre-dawn hours, he will be sending a crew to the Eastern Massachusetts town of Dracut to pick up fresh asphalt, which is difficult to come by this time of year.
Among the streets whose potholes will receive a temporary seasonal fix will be Barker Road, Newell Street, Elm Street, Valentine Road, East Street “and anywhere we can get to combat these major holes on our main roads right now,” Barbarotta said.