Sorry Pittsfield parents, better get out the umbrellas. Pittsfield isn't going to let rain stop trick-or-treating this year

Berkshire County: Towns set trick or treat hours Berkshire County towns have announced trick or treat hours or alternative activities.

PITTSFIELD — Trick or Treat is rain or shine.

That's the message from Pittsfield's Recreation and Special Events Coordinator Becky Manship ahead of the Halloween weekend. The city plans to go ahead with its regularly scheduled trick-or-treat timelines.

In Pittsfield trick or treat is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 — which could set the festivities in the middle of some gloomy weather.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday calls for an 80 percent chance of rain mainly after 3 p.m. with winds between 8 and 11 mph. Rain is expected in the area until around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The outlook for Sunday is mostly cloudy.

For Pittsfield-based ghouls and goblins, the best bet is a good coat, poncho or umbrella — or to haunt the following night in one of the neighboring towns. Or, if you're lucky, your kid already decided to dress as a mermaid or Longshore fisherman.