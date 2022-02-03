Pittsfield wants public input on Community Development Block Grant money

PITTSFIELD — The Department of Community Development wants to know how residents think money from the country's Community Development Block Grant should be spent in the coming year.

The Community Development Block Grant is an annual program that allocates federal money to states, cities and counties to revitalize urban communities by supporting housing and economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income people.

Last year Pittsfield received about $1.34 million from the grant.

The department will host a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to gather ideas for how funds for the fiscal year 2023 should be spent. The hearing will be conducted in both English and Spanish.

Organizers hope to use the hearing to get input on the kinds of housing rehabilitation, public facility and park improvements, economic development, job opportunities, and public or human service projects that would best serve the community.

Resident feedback will be used to create an Annual Action Plan, which will be presented to the public in a draft form in April. The draft will be subject to another public hearing and the final version is estimated to be completed and submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development in May.

To register for the public hearing, visit https://bit.ly/3GscUz3 or contact Justine Dodds at jdodds@cityofpittsfield.org or by phone at 499-9358 to receive a registration link.