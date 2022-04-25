A photo snapped before the bulldozers came, but long lost, quickens memory for Pittsfield siblings

PITTSFIELD — When they saw the photograph of their grandparents' house on Satinet Street, they began calling each other, incredulous.

Quote “When I was a kid, I used to go watch the demolitions and it made me sad. You’d never believe how many streets they took in their entirety.” Bruce Honig, Pittsfield

They only saw this place in their dreams — until The Eagle published a photo of it as part of a story about the West Side and economically depressed areas of Pittsfield. Some remembered the house. Some were too young.

But there it stood — in a black-and-white government snapshot meant to catalog neighborhoods before demolition as part of urban renewal projects in the 1960s. Satinet Street, and several others around it, no longer exists.

But many residents of those streets live on, and some are in that photo — as children.

“She blew up the photo and said, that’s you on the steps,” said Tony Jackson, 60, recalling what his sister, Kim Nelson, told him when she took a closer look at it. “That photo shook the whole family up. We’re still talking about it.”

It depicted their grandparents' house, in 1966. The home was demolished the next year. Nelson and their mother, Julie Dillard, cried when they saw the photo.

The siblings' late brother, Brett Jackson, is also in the photo. He is about age 4, standing on the sidewalk with a bicycle. On the porch are Aunt Clara and a cousin. Tony Jackson was about 5 at the time. Nelson was an infant, if even born.

The photo stirred memories of childhoods filled with love, extended family, community, first jobs, scholarships to summer camps, homemade birthday cakes and even a family UFO sighting.

Their grandmother’s house on Satinet Street was the heart of their world, the siblings say. May Eden Dillard used to hold court on her porch, shades down halfway to block the sun, inviting passersby up for a chat and maybe some coffee.

“We were blessed beyond blessed,” Jackson said, noting that he and his siblings walked there every day. “We didn’t have a lot of money, but we had a lot of love.”

The photo also reminded them of why they found success. It reminded them of the family’s strong women, some of whom went without to save for down payments on homes in an era when there were baked-in obstacles to that: The neighborhood had been “redlined” by the federal government — red meaning too risky for lenders.

It was a story about a new report on redlining in Pittsfield that brought that photo out into the light. For decades it remained tucked away in the history department at the Berkshire Athenaeum. Eagle photographer Ben Garver had gone there in search of historical photos and maps of the West Side.

It made me sad

Ann-Marie Harris, senior technician in the library’s history section, showed Garver four haunting photos of homes that had been razed, on streets that have disappeared. They were taken by Pittsfield native Bruce Honig.

“We have albums and albums and albums of photos he took of houses that were demolished,” Harris said, noting that most of the photos don't show people. “This was his thing — he was really curious. If we didn't have these pictures, we wouldn’t know what things looked like. He’s so beneficial to Pittsfield.”

A call to Honig revealed that, while he took thousands of photos of city buildings and homes between 1971 and 1991, he didn’t actually take those photos of the Satinet house and the others — Honig was only nine that year.

Honig said it was a coordinator with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development who took the 8-by-10-inch shots, then later gave them to the library, reportedly saying something like, "You can keep them or pitch them.”

Honig built an easel and got to work with his Pentax K1000.

“For months I would go to the library and take pictures of those 8-by-10s,” he said. “The sad thing is that not every house on every street was in the collection.”

Honig, 65, became fascinated by the destruction of a neighborhood when he was still a child.

“When I was a kid, I used to go watch the demolitions and it made me sad, so I decided to photograph as many old houses as I could,” he said. “You’d never believe how many streets they took in their entirety.”

Honig, who used to work as a janitor at the First United Methodist Church, now lives on Lowden Street. He declined to have his photo taken for this story.

“But if anyone ever needs pictures, I’ve got so many,” Honig said. He estimates his collection includes 20,000 shots of bygone Pittsfield.

We had a great life

The community bonding on Satinet Street, and in other West Side homes the family lived in after that family home was torn down, is the reason why Jackson, an operations manager at Staples in Atlanta, founded the neighborhood revitalization nonprofit, West Side Legends. The group helps people qualify for mortgages and is remodeling homes for locals to buy.

Nelson, his sister, who with her husband owns a gymnastics studio in Virginia, said the photo reminded her of what a strong force her grandmother was in her early life. Nelson was born premature to a mother working and raising two young boys. Grandmother Dillard took over and nurtured the baby to robust health.

“We had a strong sense of family and we had strong women,” said Nelson, 56, recalling how her mother made such a large down payment on a home, by scrimping and saving, that the bank couldn’t refuse her a mortgage.

“She never spent any money and never bought anything for herself; she was keeping us safe and giving us the best upbringing we could have, and we had a great life,” she said.

When she was born, Kim Nelson's uncle, Jerry Dillard, suggested she be named for a Vietnamese child he believed had saved the lives of men in his platoon by giving him information while he served there in combat.

Amid all this family love, no one realized that the government had already marked the neighborhood as a “hazardous” place to invest by redlining it on maps. That created a cycle of decline that residents are still fighting.

“I never realized all this happened,” Nelson said. “I was really fascinated.”

Nelson’s cousin, Lisa Quinn, of Enfield, Conn., knew there were obstacles, but didn't know this history.

“What we already knew about Pittsfield is that while it was a wonderful place to grow up, there were barriers,” she said. “It was wonderful seeing those barriers exposed [by the redlining report].”

Quinn, who grew up on King Street, was too young to remember the house, but recalls that grandmother Dillard — who was also a descendant of a Native American in West Stockbridge — held court on the porch, and kept nurturing everyone in the same way at her next house she lived in.

“Everybody went to her place,” Nelson said. She’d stop by her grandmother’s new house as she walked home from Pittsfield High. “There was a standard of caring for family that she set that really made a difference in all our lives.”