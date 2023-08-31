Westside residents are reticent about the proposed changes to West Street. City leaders say they're necessary for safer streets

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — The dozens of residents who filled the Berkshire Peaks community room on Wednesday night could agree on one thing: Changes are needed to make West Street safe for everyone.

But when the inclusion of bike lanes in plans for the street became a flash point for disagreement, the husband of a woman who was struck and killed while crossing the street reminded the gathered crowd — including current and former elected officials — why such changes are necessary.

Peterson Desire's wife, Shaloon Milord, was struck and killed by a driver while crossing West Street with her young daughter in January. Milord later died from her injuries.

Through a translator, Desire said every time he passes the section of West Street by Dorothy Amos Park, he cries. He said he doesn’t know what to do with their young daughter, who was 3 years old at the time of the accident and accompanied him at the meeting. He said he’s troubled by the other accidents he’s heard of on the street since his wife’s death, calling the road a “serious problem.”

“It is,” Ricardo Morales, the city’s commissioner of public services and utilities, told Desire in response. “It’s why we’re creating a place, although it won’t do anything for you and what happened, it will provide for safe travel for others.”

That followed an hour of comments about on-street parking, lane widths, crossing lights, and bike lanes -- all proposed changes on a one-mile stretch between Government Drive and College Way and Valentine Road.

At earlier meetings, residents had largely voiced their support for the plan which calls for narrowing vehicle travel lanes to 10 feet, adding bike lanes through much of the project area, adding flashing lights to crosswalks and removing dedicated turn lanes at the busy New West Street intersection.

Wednesday, residents came prepared with critiques of the project from everything from the size of travel lanes to impact on parking.

Jim Massery, a former Ward 6 city councilor who said he was representing St. Mark’s Catholic Church, said the church community was concerned about how the proposal would impact parking for the church and at Dorothy Amos Park.

Massery said his understanding was that the the five-foot bike lanes on either side of the street would eliminate a current breakdown lane where parishioners park most days of the week.

City Engineer Tyler Shedd said “on Sundays we just accept that people are going to park there.” Morales said the city would consider adding signage near the church indicating when parking would be allowed.

Massery, who often interrupted during the presentation, criticized Morales for including bike lanes at all. Massery and several others groaned at the mention of bike lanes and pushed back against the expansion of the lanes in the city.

“You say you're here to listen to the community, but you haven't shown that you've listened to it,” Massery said. “You've shown that you're kind of tone deaf, to what people are saying. I would like you to actually be a public servant, not just a servant of the powers that be that want to make changes.”

Morales emphasized that the bike lanes were included as a means of narrowing the roadway. Presenters explained that most of the danger on West Street comes from cars traveling too fast.

“Narrower streets tell the automatic part of your brain to go slower, to take more careful movements,” Morales said. By narrowing the edges of the travel lane, the city hopes to encourage speeds closer to the posted 25 miles per hour speed limit through densely populated sections — giving drivers more reaction time when they encounter pedestrians.

Former Mayor Dan Bianchi told Morales he felt a common ground had to be found between pedestrian safety and moving people efficiently through West Street to schools and jobs at Berkshire Health Systems, the county’s largest employer. He urged Morales to think about the “livability” of the road.

Morales said he's focused on livability and safety for the city’s most vulnerable residents.

“Safety is the number one value, I'm not going to argue that — that's my value and that's going to be the number one value,” Morales said.

City officials leading the meeting said they’ll have their work cut out for them to incorporate the feedback ahead of a final design, which they plan to present to the community in late fall.