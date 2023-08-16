Planning Board members will view radio towers before deciding whether to site one on Washington Mountain Road

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

WASHINGTON — After taking comment during a public hearing on the siting of a 30-foot radio tower in a field at the top of Washington Mountain Road, the Planning Board decided to view similar towers that track bird flight.

Members of the Planning Board plan to visit towers at Hopkins Memorial Forest in Williamstown and at Jug End State Reservation in Egremont before making a final determination on the request for a special permit.

The field on Washington Mountain Road is owned by the state as part of October Mountain State Forest. Three guy-lines will support the tower extending out 23 feet from the tower.

The tower would be the 11th and final one sited in Massachusetts following the award of a competitive state grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service designed to track bird, bat and insect migration. The insects, birds and bats carry tags that emit radio pulses picked up by the towers.

On Tuesday, the Planning Board heard a presentation from Todd Alleger on behalf of Northeast Motus Collaboration to site the 30-foot tower near a stand of birches that will partly screen the tower from certain vantage points.

Don Gagnon, Planning Board chair, said there was a diversity of opinion among neighbors and abutters, with one person vehemently opposed. About two dozen people attended, most of them in person and a few virtually. The Planning Board has closed the public hearing.

It will continue deliberations Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.