Plans advance for a new use of an historic Stockbridge building

STOCKBRIDGE — Plans to restore and revive the historic Old Town Hall on the Village Green as an independent high school are accelerating.
That’s the takeaway from leaders of the Berkshire Waldorf High School, as they toured the 1839 Greek Revival-style landmark last week.
Since local government and the police station relocated to the Town Offices at 50 Main St. in 2008 — formerly the Stockbridge Plain School — the building has been vacant, although maintained and insured by the town.
The scenario is complicated. The nearby First Congregational Church, which owns the land and has leased the building to the town for more than 100 years, has been seeking a new use for the site. The church has the right to terminate the lease since the Old Town Hall has not been used for municipal purposes since 2007.
“The church could choose to terminate the land lease, after which the town could move the building, take it down, try to renegotiate a lease or not contest the termination of the lease, which would result in the church taking ownership of the building,” Town Administrator Michael Canales said Monday. The decision to contest or not contest the lease termination would fall to the Select Board.
Berkshire Waldorf stepped in after the Norman Rockwell Museum decided in February not to extend a four-year option for repurposing the building as a satellite campus for research and education.
The school is more than half way toward its projected $5 million goal for renovating the building’s interior, said Stephen Sagarin, Berkshire Waldorf’s executive director and faculty chair. Additional fundraising will resume after design and architectural plans are completed “with an attractive drawing to show donors,” he said.
“The plan is to keep the exterior as is for historical preservation,” he said. A large second floor meeting room would be enhanced as an assembly space for the school, but also making it available to the community.
A major gift from an anonymous donor jump-started Berkshire Waldorf’s capital campaign. The amount of the gift remains undisclosed, Sagarin said.
During a tour of the interior last week, school leaders scoped out the extensive interior work that would be needed to accommodate at least six classrooms, offices and other spaces for students and staff. Major renovations would include a new roof, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, as well as asbestos and lead removal.
“It’s not a done deal,” Sagarin told The Eagle during the tour. “There are a few small steps we need to take before turning the key to enter here. But in terms of timing, design and architecture, relationships with the church and town, and fundraising, it looks like everything’s lining up.”
Assuming the town agrees to terminate its lease on the building, Berkshire Waldorf would take it over on a timetable to be worked out with First Congregational, he said. A 99-year ground lease covering the land and the building would be negotiated with the church since it’s not interested in selling the property to the school, Sagarin said.
“We’re pushing forward on a legal agreement with the church, and the design and engineering,” he said, potentially with local architect Pamela Sandler. The school’s real estate attorney is Lori Robbins of Heller & Robbins in Lenox.
“The church is just happy that we want to fix the building and take the responsibility off of them,” said Teresa O’Brient, chairman of the school’s Board of Trustees.
Sagarin predicted a best-case scenario for completing the relocation of the school to the former Town Hall in September 2024, though one year later than that would be the most realistic timetable.
The school is in leased quarters on Pine Street but needs more space, in part to expand its current enrollment of 43 students from 37 families to about 80 students. Current students come from 10 school districts and 25 towns in Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut.
Berkshire Waldorf has held classes four days a week since the pandemic began and plans to continue that schedule, which includes an additional hour each day, said faculty member and office manager Elizabeth Orenstein, a 2010 graduate of the school when it was located in Great Barrington.
When Stockbridge was founded on Native American land by European settlers in 1739, town meetings were held at the First Congregational Church, which served as a civic center. A century later, the town constructed the freestanding meeting hall for town government.
In 1901, Procter Hall was built as a front-facing add-on to the original building, named for a long-established family that arrived in Stockbridge in the mid-1800s. A major donation by Rodney Procter funded a renovation in 1961, adding a second floor for additional town offices and an auditorium for meetings.