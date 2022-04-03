Police, first responders in Lee take break on Sunday searching for missing New York teacher

LEE — State, local police and first responders took a break on Sunday in locating a New York woman who disappeared about a week ago.
Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis said an active search for Meghan Marohn will resume on Monday but the investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.
Marohn, 42, of Delmar, N.Y., was last seen on March 27, added DeSantis. Her black 2017 Subaru Impreza was found parked at a trailhead near Longcope Park, which is off Church Street.
On Friday, DeSantis said searchers had covered two square miles of thickly wooded land in the Church Street area between Stockbridge Road and Route 102.
Since mid-afternoon on Tuesday when Marohn was reported missing, about 25 to 30 responders from state police, Lee Police and the Lee Fire Department have combed every square foot of the park and the surrounding area.
Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue has since joined the search, which continued on Saturday with no sign of Marohn, according to DeSantis.
Marohn, an English teacher at Shaker High School in Latham, N.Y., is described as white, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 115 pounds with auburn hair and green eyes. No description of what she was wearing was available.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Marohn is asked to call Lee Police at 413-243-5530.