Pittsfield police say they have identified the person who left a cryptic note at Pittsfield High School

PITTSFIELD — Police have identified and spoken to the person who prompted the Pittsfield High School to take a brief “hold in passing” earlier this week.
The Pittsfield Police Department had posted images from surveillance footage of a person in red shorts and a blue Superman shirt walking through the high school, asking for the public’s help to identify the person. On Thursday, the department removed the images and updated the post to say “this party has been identified.”
The intruder, whose name has not been released, left a cryptic note Tuesday in the PHS cafeteria, which was found early Wednesday, leading to a period of uncertainty and heightened security.
“To the person reading this, you have a neat school. — Someone who snuck in,” read the note, which was found about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to a letter to the school community from Principal Maggie Esko.
The note was left after the end of the school day Tuesday and officials said that they had determined “that the building was not at risk and no threat had been made.” Police also emphasized in the Facebook post that the initial investigation was not criminal in nature.
Attempts to contact school officials about the investigation were unsuccessful. Calls for additional comment from the police department were directed to a detective’s voicemail.