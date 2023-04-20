<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield police union launches annual fundraiser to support community organizations and sports

Cone with a cop

Police Investigator Brenna Dorr interacts with children at a Cone With a Cop event in Pittsfield. PITTSFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT 

 PITTSFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT

PITTSFIELD — The union that represents dozens of police officers is holding its annual fundraiser to support community groups in the city. 

"Last year we raised over $16,000," said Investigator John Bassi. "We were able to give out over $5,200 in scholarships to local high school kids.”

Bassi, the secretary of IBPO Local 447, said all of the money the union raises will flow back into the community.

It's a longstanding effort that Bassi said the union has spearheaded every year since he joined the department over two decades ago. 

On top of the scholarships, the money in years past has helped support school programs, events for the Special Olympics and youth sports teams. 

Once the fundraiser closes, Bassi said the union will begin fielding funding requests from city organizations.

He said residents should know that they may receive a letter in the mail from union president Thomas J. Bowler requesting a donation. About 500 people are on the union's mailing list, mostly residents who have donated to the initiative in the past.

Checks or money orders can be mailed back, and Bassi said cash shouldn't be sent in the mail. 

The letters will be hitting mailboxes in the next several days, Bassi said. 

Anyone who wants to make a donation but who didn't get a solicitation letter can mail a check or money order to the Pittsfield Police Department at 39 Allen St. to the attention of IBPO Local 447 treasurer, Detective Kim Bertelli-Hunt, said Bassi.   

 

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all