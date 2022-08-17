Pittsfield police officers saw how the city was spending its ARPA money. Now they want a cut

PITTSFIELD — The unions representing Pittsfield patrol and other officers are asking city leaders to put a little more than a quarter million dollars of the city’s $40.6 million in American Rescue Plan money toward hazard pay for the city’s police force.

Lt. Matthew Hill, president of what’s known as the superior officers’ union, brought the request for funds into the public sphere last week when he came before the City Council.

He asked the council to support a petition by City Councilor Karen Kalinowsky to have Mayor Linda Tyer give the city’s police officers and firefighters hazard pay in the form of a stipend from the city’s coronavirus relief money.

Kalinowsky’s request did not include a set amount to be used as hazard pay. Her petition was sent to the mayor with a request that Tyer return to the Sept. 13 council meeting with a response.

Hill said this isn’t the first time officers have asked the city to use ARPA money as hazard pay.

Last week, he shared a letter with the council requesting $3,000 for every sworn patrol officer and superior officer. The July 20 letter was signed by Hill and patrol officers union president Thomas J. Bowler.

Data from the city’s Human Resource Department lists 64 patrol officers and 25 superior officers. That would bring the total hazard pay to $192,000 for the patrol officers and $75,000 for the superior officers.

“It’s not news to say that during the pre-vaccination phase of this pandemic, while many Pittsfield and Berkshire County residents stayed home, first responders continue to do their jobs in the public day in and day out at great risk and great stress,” Hill said.

He said several officers contracted coronavirus while working and unknowingly infected their families.

In the letter to the mayor, the unions say that as they watched the city distribute $8.8 million in ARPA funds through two rounds of community awards and committed $8.6 million to housing initiatives, members realized that the Tyer administration “has decided that the Pittsfield Police Department will not be receiving even a small amount.”

“As we continue to see how these funds are being distributed, in many cases both in eyebrow-raising amounts and recipients, we can remain silent no longer,” the letter read.

Hill made similar statements before the council last week, saying Tyer’s decision to award $200,000 in ARPA funds to the Berkshire Museum, “which just four years ago looted its treasures and netted $53.3 million,” left him speechless.

Hill was referencing a 2018 decision by the museum to auction off 22 works and help alleviate persistent money troubles. The Berkshire Museum plans to use the money it will receive from the city in ARPA funds to cover part of the cost of creating a mobile museum unit to serve the students of Pittsfield Public Schools.

“What we’re asking for is comparatively modest and you know where it’s going,” Hill said.

It's been a year since Pittsfield received its initial ARPA money — here's where the money is going In the year since the first of the federal coronavirus relief money was delivered to Pittsfield's bank accounts, officials have allocated or earmarked close to $23 million worth of projects — slightly more than half what's headed to the city.

The base salary for a student police officer is $41,344.94, according to the department’s website. The $3,000 proposed by the unions would represent about 7.3 percent of a student officer’s base pay. For the department’s highest-paid superior officer, whose base pay is about $89,000, the hazard pay would be about a 3 percent payout.

A series of pay incentives for education, language abilities, medical training and special assignments raises the pay of almost every officer at the department.

The average salary for the city’s 56 patrol officers is about $59,100. For the city’s seven detectives, the average after incentives is about $72,000 and for the 15 police sergeants it is $90,000. The Pittsfield Police Department’s six lieutenants make on average about $107,000 and the four captains make an average of about $114,000.

An April, press release from the Massachusetts Coalition of Police said 36 communities in the Commonwealth had allocated funds to “support first responders who made significant sacrifices in service to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.” The Pittsfield unions cited this figure in their letter to the mayor.