LENOX — During a downtown walking tour of the historic village arranged by state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito heard from several key business owners about how they confronted the COVID-19 pandemic by staying open and maintaining a constant presence.

First, Polito saluted the Town Hall staff, Police Chief Stephen O’Brien and other first responders, thanking them for rising to the “enormous challenge” to help local government navigate the pandemic as “the frontline and the backbone” to help keep local residents safe.

On a lighter note, she quipped that the real reason for her visit was to celebrate Pignatelli’s birthday — he turned 62 on Monday. She served with Pignatelli in the Statehouse for 10 years and credited him for “never missing a beat,” contacting state government when helped is needed.

Polito and Pignatelli also stopped by the front steps of the town library, where he presented a citation from the state House of Representatives to Amy Lafave of Lenox Dale for her 25 years of service as local historian and librarian.

At Loeb’s Foodtown, owners Bernie and Isabel Fallon of West Stockbridge explained that they have worked virtually nonstop.

“Getting through the pandemic was showing up seven days a week. You have to do it for customer service, but the hard part was employees,” Bernie Fallon pointed out. “Our blessing has been teenagers, 14- to 16-year-olds with working papers. They’re really good, and that’s been a great help.”

“People were depending on you,” Polito responded. “This place is rock solid,” added Lenox Select Board Chairwoman Marybeth Mitts, a regular customer.

At The Bookstore, 45-year owner Matt Tannenbaum told the lieutenant governor about his $120,000 GoFundMe campaign last summer to enable his business to survive the pandemic. Calling his efforts “a labor of love and now you have such a strong, supportive community,” Polito purchased a book about the history of the Berkshires.

Jason Macioge, longtime owner of Bistro Zinc and Betty’s Pizza Shack, told Polito he had received some pandemic aid from the state and the Payroll Protection Program from the federal government. “We had one of our busiest summers,” he said at Zinc, which is open for lunch and inner seven days a week year-round. “We never close.”

Concluding her tour at Piretti Real Estate, Polito quizzed longtime owner Mary Jo Piretti about the area’s housing. She cited the “really negative impact” of AirBnb on neighborhoods, especially for taking homes affordable for young families off the market, adding to a trend magnified by the pandemic’s effects — inflated prices and reducing the supply of houses for sale.

“You can’t have 25 people moving into this community and only three of them have children in the school system,” Piretti said. “It’s just not healthy for the community.”