A look at what it takes to keep a pollinator population healthy in Berkshire County

WASHINGTON — Carol Lew is on a hunt for a queen.
The Washington beekeeper is selling a nucleus colony of five frames of bees and needs to locate the queen to ensure the health, longevity and continuity of the colony.
While Lew sells honey under the name Bluebird Farm Apiary, honey production isn’t her primary goal or concern. She says she harvested only 100 pounds last year, selling it in 2-pound jars. Lew is primarily interested in helping the bees survive — in lives that extend from one season to another and from one year to another. This is important work, as the native honey bee population is in decline.
Keeping bees from season to season is not a simple or easy endeavor in New England. Lew has done countless hours of research and made some false starts.
“The first two years I failed completely,” says Lew, now in her seventh year of beekeeping. “It’s complicated, you know. And you have to learn. And I almost decided I’m just no good at this. And then I decided to get good at it.”
Although she had marked the queen with a tiny yellow dot, an indication it was hatched in 2022, and the queen is slightly larger than the rest in the colony, her search takes some time and patience.
Before she goes looking for that queen, Lew dresses for the work. Over her clothing, she dons a white beekeeper’s outfit, complete with hat and veil. She puts on lavender blue gloves and a pair of rubber boots.
Bees won’t attack white, or are less inclined to, whereas they do darker colors, which they might associate with predators, particularly the most infamous honey thieves: black bears.
Still, Lew gets stung frequently. She keeps a salve on hand she made from beeswax, oil and a common weed called plantain that she applies to bee stings for pain.
On this day, the bees are calm and she is not injured in the endeavor.
Next, in her barn, she loads a wagon with a small metal canister with a spout, stuffed with newspaper. That attaches to a small, hand-pumped bellows. She then wheels the wagon past the chickens and disables a solar-powered electric fence surrounding the hives to discourage bears.
Most of Lew’s hives are kept outdoors in the field behind her house, and she relies on insulation to help her colonies withstand New England’s frigid winters.
Using the newspaper, she starts a small fire in the bee smoker, and then lifts each of four frames from a hive to begin her search. The bee smoker is used to keep the bees calm and close to the hive.
“Come on girls, get down,” she says to them as she applies smoke to the empty hive.
The work takes some time. She finds thousands of worker bees, all female, all busy. Drones, which are male, hadn’t yet hatched this season.
Not all of her hives are in Washington. Some are in Stockbridge at the Berkshire Botanical Garden, where she works with children at the day camp on beekeeping.
The hive Lew has chosen contains Saskatraz bees, a strain developed in Saskatchewan, Canada, particularly for their ability to withstand winters. She also has a strain called Carniolan bees, which were developed in Slovenia.
Each fall, she knows that hives will fail. This spring, 14 of the 19 hives she had in the fall overwintered successfully, which Lew considers to be a fairly good ratio.
“We didn’t lose too many bees here,” she says, as she inspects the hive.
The bees, it seems, are eager for spring, exiting and entering the hive both from the top and from the opening at the bottom.
Finally, she points her gloved hand to a bee with a yellow dot, whom she has named Mona Mia.
“Oh, I’m so happy,” Lew says. “Now you’re getting a new home. Oh, this is so good. It’s working out.”