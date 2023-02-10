Where are the worst potholes in Berkshire County? Eagle reporters got out their measuring tapes

PITTSFIELD — When Jane Carpenter first moved to Pittsfield in 1973, Cloverdale Street looked a lot different.
“When I moved out here, it was a dirt road,” Carpenter said. “They should have left it a dirt road.”
The stretch of asphalt between Barker Road and West Housatonic Street is often used as a pass-through for city drivers — but only for those who don’t mind a bumpy ride. Turning onto the road off of Housatonic presents the driver with a treacherous, unavoidable patch of potholes.
Coming from Barker offers more of the same, including a massive lesion in the road with a measured diameter of about 36 inches by The Berkshire Eagle.
Carpenter is the office manager at Berkshire Mini Warehouse, a storage facility that sits at 371 Cloverdale St. When people attempt to use the road as a shortcut, she can hear it from her desk if they’re going too fast. Some people drive up onto embankments on the side of the road to avoid the pocks. In years past, she recalls cars being hauled off on tow trucks. Luckily, that hasn’t been the case so far this year.
Carpenter drives on the road every day to get to work — very slowly at the points where the going gets rough.
“I go very gingerly over it,” Carpenter said. “There’s some pretty bad holes here.”
The Berkshire Eagle asked readers to identify the most troublesome spots for potholes in the county. Responses led us to places like Cloverdale Street, which was mentioned more than once, but also to more well-traveled routes like West Street and East Street. The problem isn’t limited to any one area, but has been exacerbated this year by unfavorable weather conditions.
Ricardo Morales, Pittsfield’s public services and utilities commissioner, said the city was doing everything they could to stay on top of the potholes, but a number of factors complicate the process. This year, it’s a temperamental freeze-thaw cycle that is causing the biggest headache for city crews.
The city is dealing with pothole season earlier than normal, which in turn is causing more pocks to occur on the road as water finds cracks in the asphalt, then freezes. Due to the mercurial weather, there’s a constant chance for it to thaw out again in a week or two.
“Whatever we do now, it’s very likely within three weeks it’ll pop off again,” Morales said.
It doesn’t have to do with the workmanship of city crews, Morales said — just unfavorable conditions. On top of the flux in weather, the city also has to cook its own mix to fill the potholes while its normal supplier is closed for the season.
Adding the potholes on top of general road maintenance during the winter, which has proven difficult thus far, results in a cumbersome task.
“Right now, when we’re not dealing with snow and ice removal, we’re dealing with potholes,” Morales said.
Morales stressed the importance of reporting potholes using the city’s PittSMART app available on mobile phones, noting that crews cannot be everywhere at once and have to prioritize patching main thoroughfares, such as the city’s North, South, East and West Streets and Tyler Street. Submitting a report creates accountability on the city’s end to fill the potholes and increases likelihood for repairs to occur, he said.
A LOOK AT POTHOLES IN NORTH ADAMS
Potholes are also causing problems in North Adams. Multiple people wrote in about Houghton Street between River and Brooklyn Streets, a section of road that stretches from the UNO Community Center and up a hill into a residential area.
There's no one massive pothole in question. The street is littered with potholes of varying shapes and sizes.
It's one of the main roads connecting downtown to Berkshire Medical Center North and to Clarksburg, and because it's relatively busy and narrow, it can be harder to dodge the holes.
The largest pothole The Eagle measured was more than 2 feet wide, and the deepest about 2 inches.
On Thursday morning, some cars were able to drive around the craters while others bumped their way through them.
Mayor Jennifer Macksey knows the road well. She lives nearby and it's a street that she travels daily. The city recently patched holes on Houghton Street, she said, and it will patch the new ones.
Anyone who has an issue with a pothole can call the mayor's office or the city department of public services, Macksey said. The city is trying to patch "as fast as we can," she said. "They pop up, and we try to address them."
'POTHOLE-DODGING SEASON'
For some Pittsfield residents, the potholes result in zigging and zagging. Art Costa said the “pothole-dodging” season seems early, but so far it’s been better than last year, which he described as horrendous. He hasn’t sustained any damage to his car thus far, through some creative driving.
“I’ve been lucky,” Costa said. “I manage to slalom my way by them.”
Sherry Street, a real estate broker in Dalton, takes similar maneuvers when traveling on East Street, a common route for her. Trying to dodge the potholes often means swerving when she can.
“You’re bobbing and weaving to try to avoid them,” Sherry Street said.
The potholes often sneak up on Sherry and Jim Street, her husband, who have four-wheel drive vehicles that ride higher off the ground. It reduces how unpleasant a pothole might be, but it still makes for a bumpy — and worrisome — ride.
“You wonder what you’re doing to that undercarriage,” Jim Street said. “It can only take so much.”
Jim Street remarked that one would think with today’s technology a better solution might be available for the city’s roads. Sherry Street said she’d like to see work done on all the city’s streets, including paving projects to help replace the current asphalt.
“I’d rather they grind it up and put it right back down,” she said.
The most effective way of combating potholes long-term is paving roads, Morales said, which the city has done proactively in recent years. He pointed out that the city has paved about 9 miles of road on average over the last six years, significantly more than in the 20 or so years that preceded it.
The city is trying to fill the potholes as effectively as they can, but the season is far from over. Crews will likely have to factor the patchwork into their schedule through the Spring, Morales said.
“We’ll be chasing them for quite a while,” Morales said.