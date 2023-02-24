Power glitch causes evacuation of Lenox Price Chopper market

LENOX — Town firefighters responded to a mysterious loss of power at three businesses in The Center at Lenox off Pittsfield Road Friday afternoon.
As a precaution, Fire Chief Chris O'Brien ordered a 90-minute evacuation of Market 32/Price Chopper when smoke was detected in the meat-packing area at the back of the store. The market was reopened at 3:30 for business as usual.
The cause of the sporadic power failures affecting portions of Price Chopper, CVS Pharmacy and the Berkshire Bank branch adjacent to the supermarket was under investigation by National Grid Friday afternoon.
O'Brien told The Eagle that the fire station received a call from CVS in the early afternoon reporting a partial power loss and an odor of smoke in a storage area at the rear of the store. Shortly thereafter, partial power shutdowns were reported in limited areas of the bank branch and the supermarket.
At Price Chopper, the smoke condition and sporadic, partial power dropouts were traced to rooftop HVAC units which were overheating because they were operating at half-power, O'Brien explained.
After the market reopened at about 3:30, Tri-Town Health inspected the meat department and reported that there were no issues affecting compliance with health standards.
National Grid was seeking to trace the source of the power dropouts, O'Brien stated, adding that the cause of the problem may have originated outside the Center at Lenox complex.