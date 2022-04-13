Pittsfield School Committee members say they're dedicated to a 'solution' in union contract disputes

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield School Committee and the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees are set to begin mediation over the union's contract with Pittsfield Public Schools in two weeks.

As both sides prepare to work with a mediator from the Massachusetts Department of Labor Relations, at least one member of the committee said they're hoping the current budget proposal for fiscal year 2023 will increase to meet the union's requests.

"I just feel like there's a way to increase our budget to come in agreement with the current contract negotiations that we are trying to settle," committee member Mark Brazeau said. "That's the only recommendation I have — that we increase to settle our contracts."

Over the last several weeks committee members have listened to presentations and participated in workshops explaining education funding, the budget proposal and grants available to the district.

Early feedback during these conversations led district officials to revise the proposal, removing the requests for an assistant athletic director and human resources assistant positions and adding a full-time high school librarian position. The update did not change the overall size of the budget.

Though Wednesday night's meeting represented the committee's opportunity to share their thoughts on the $72.3 million budget being proposed by district leaders, the proposal was overwhelmingly supported by committee members, with Mayor Linda Tyer saying that she didn't have anything she'd like to add or remove from the proposal.

"This is a budget proposal that I can support and can talk to community members about how we are really working hard for kids and families in Pittsfield Public Schools," Tyer said.

Though questions remain around how the final budget will shape up as contract negotiations continue with the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees, which represents paraprofessionals, bus drivers and attendants, cafeteria workers, custodians, and educational secretaries.

The parties have been in negotiations since last summer and union members have said in recent weeks that the difference between their proposal for pay increases and the committee's contract proposal is $690,000 — $65,000 of which would be included next year's budget — over the course of a three-year contract.

Student representative and Taconic High School senior William Garrity asked the committee to find a way to meet the requests of the union in the name of improving the larger sense of community in the district.

"This conflict, as with all union conflicts, puts students into the crossfire," Garrity said. "If the employees under the Federation are not happy, then students will feel it."

"If this conflict goes on for longer, I am afraid for what the future will look like for the Pittsfield Public Schools — including how students progress academically, how residents and staff perceive the school system and how many students school choice out of Pittsfield," Garrity added.

Committee Chair Dr. William Cameron said the committee can't negotiate with the union in public, making elaborating on the district's position in the negotiations difficult.

The chair said that "we are all are hoping for a solution to this as quickly as possible" and offered a short "observation" in regards to Garrity's statements.

Cameron said that the committee is barred from practicing Boulwarism — a tactic in which a "take-it-or-leave-it" offer is made — as it constitutes bargaining in bad faith.

"Boulwarism is not apparently an unfair practice on the labor side," Cameron said.

Committee member Sara Hathaway said that she has faith that the negotiation process can work "when both sides want it to work" noting that the district had recently negotiated contracts with the district's two other unions.