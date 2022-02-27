St. Nicholas Orthodox Church holds prayer service in support of Ukraine, deacon calls for end of violence

PITTSFIELD — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has some Berkshire residents on pins and needles.
Alla Gadoury lived in both Ukraine and Russia before the Ukrainian native came to the Berkshires. She's been in contact with relatives trying to survive the horror of war.
"They are trying to live in the Ukraine. At night they hide in bunkers from the shelling. Others have gone to Poland and are waiting at the border," she said.
Gadoury was one of nearly 20 people who attended Saturday's prayer service at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in support of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian onslaught and hundreds of thousands of refugees who are fleeing the country.
The small North Street house of worship has 34 members with a mix of Russian, Ukrainian, Greek and Romanian lineage.
The church's choir director, Tonya Bogaevskaya, emigrated to the United States from Mariupol, in eastern Ukraine, in 1991. She has friends in both Russia and Ukraine.
"The division between the countries is now great. Ukrainians and Russians used to be one and now people are dying," she said. "I have a cousin whose family hides in the basement from the shelling."
"The suffering is wrenching and senseless," added church member Irene Vassos.
Deacon Justin Griffing, who officiated the service which consisted of psalms, hymns and readings from the Bible, says all in his parish want a quick end to the war.
"A lot of those of Russian descent have family and friends in Ukraine and for all of us it's a sad situation all around, one we hope ends in peace," he said in an Eagle interview prior to the service.
While the American Orthodox Church has been independent from the Russian Orthodox Church since 1970, Russia and Ukraine share the same faith.
"A lot of believers in both countries want an end to the conflict. This is sort of like two brothers fighting one another," Griffing said.
During the service, Griffing read a statement from an American Orthodox Church leader His Beatitude, Metropolitan Tikhon, Archbishop of Washington, Metropolitan of All America and Canada.
"In light of the distressing developments in Ukraine affecting millions of innocent people in the region, I wholeheartedly urge you to pray for peace and the well-being of our brothers and sisters who are enduring this tragic moment," he wrote.
The archbishop went on to say: "I ask that the hostilities be ceased immediately and that President Putin put an end to the military operations. As Orthodox Christians, we condemn violence and aggression."
Church member Nicholas Bobrovsky says Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to put the Soviet Union back together.
"Ukraine was always part of Russia for centuries so I can understand what he's doing," Bobrovsky said after the service. "I feel sorry for the Ukrainian people, they're like Russians — this is like civil war."
During the service, Griffing offered intentions to to do well by our enemies as well as our family and friends.
"That we may truly love, not just our friends and family, but following our Lord's command, our enemies too and do good to those who hate us with the power, action and grace of the Most-Holy Spirit," he said.
Meanwhile, later on Saturday there was an update on a Pittsfield woman's family still living in Ukraine.
Natalia Ireland's mother and father have decided to stay in western Ukraine while her brother, studying to become a doctor, remains in the capitol of Kyiv.
"He believes his place is min Kyiv where he can do the most helpful at the hospital," she said.
Ireland of her family's decision to stay put, but watch the war unfold on the nightly news still makes her worry about them.
"It's scary. There's a lot of pain; people are suffering, people are dying. This is not what I want for my country," she said in a phone interview with The Eagle on Saturday evening.