Preliminary election turnout expected to be unusually 'quiet' for Pittsfield's mayoral and two ward campaigns

PITTSFIELD — Voters heading to the polls in Pittsfield on Tuesday will have a hand in deciding which mayoral and ward campaigns continue on to the general election in November and which fall short.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., registered voters from across the city can head to their local polling site to narrow from three to two the number of mayoral candidates who will vie for the city’s corner office. On the ballot are at large City Councilor Karen Kalinowsky, former City Council Vice President John Krol and City Council President Peter Marchetti.

Voters in Ward 2 and Ward 7 also will have a choice to determine which two candidates should continue on to the Nov. 7 election.

In Ward 2, Brittany Bandani, Soncere Williams and Alex Blumin are vying to represent residents living from downtown to Pittsfield’s eastern edge. In Ward 7, incumbent Councilor Anthony Maffuccio faces off against Jonathon Morey and Rhonda Serre for a seat serving constituents in the areas around Wahconah Park and the city's two lakes, Onota and Pontoosuc.

While preliminary elections typically see less turnout than general elections in Pittsfield, city staff are predicting an unusually “quiet” election day. City Clerk Michele Benjamin said Monday that of less than 300 absentee and vote-by- mail ballots requested, 200 had been returned to City Hall.

Benjamin said that she’s hoping turnout will clear the 16 to 18 percent mark. She said during the last election involving mayoral candidates, turnout came in around 22 percent — within the 20 to 25 percent range the clerk’s office typically hopes for.

Turnout in the 16 to 18 percent range would mean somewhere between 4,848 and 5,454 of the city’s 30,300 registered voters would have an integral role in selecting who could be Pittsfield’s next mayor.