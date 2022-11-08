A text and a voicemail were all patients got when a Lenox psychiatrist's office closed

LENOX — Late last month, a Lenox psychiatrist, Dr. Paul Glass III, sent a text to patients letting them know his office on Church Street was closed due to an emergency. Later that day, patients heard a message on the office line telling them to seek other care.
“Dr. Glass’ office is now closed indefinitely,” the message said. “Dr. Glass cannot provide medical care or prescribe medication. We sincerely apologize for the abrupt notice.”
The news came as a shock to patients who have sought Glass’ care for a variety of concerns, including anxiety, depression, medication management or attention deficit disorder. After more than six years of practicing at 69 Church St., Glass was unreachable.
Over the last week, The Berkshire Eagle attempted multiple times to reach Glass via email and phone call — without success. The only clue to the practice’s sudden closing comes from a two-page document from the state’s Board of Registration in Medicine.
On Thursday, the Board of Registration in Medicine — the entity responsible for licensing, regulating and disciplining the state’s doctors — voted to ratify a voluntary agreement by Glass not to practice medicine.
A copy of the agreement shows Glass signed the document Oct. 26, the same day he notified patients.
The document lays out terms of the agreement, noting that Glass does not admit “wrongdoing of any kind in the practice of medicine or otherwise” and that the arrangement does not constitute a disciplinary action by the board.
However, the document states a clear bottom line: Glass agreed to stop practicing medicine in Massachusetts “effective immediately,” and not seek licensure or practice medicine in any other state.
The board of registration handles hundreds of complaints against physicians every year, but only a handful typically sign these kinds of agreements.
In the latest available annual report from the board, 11 doctors named in 553 complaint investigations started by the board in 2019 signed an agreement not to practice medicine. That's out of a pool of 37,000 licensed doctors practicing in Massachusetts that year.
A virtual paper trail from Glass’ prior work assignments, public resumes and online registries offers a small window into his career.
Glass received his doctorate of medicine in psychiatry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2008. He moved to New York City the same year and entered the psychiatry residency program at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
While in New York, Glass writes on his LinkedIn profile, he worked for two years at the Veterans Affairs facility in the Bronx and did one year of “outreach work for the homeless in NYC.”
Glass writes on his profile that he spent a year in 2014 as the inpatient attending psychiatrist at Berkshire Medical Center and nearly a year as a staff psychiatrist at Glens Falls Hospital, just south of Lake George.
In 2016, Glass opened his practice on Church Street in Lenox.
The Massachusetts board of registration’s physician license verification site lists a clean record for the psychiatrist.
Glass’ profile with the state lists no record of felony or serious misdemeanor convictions, no malpractice claims or payments and no record of discipline from a health care facility, the Massachusetts board or an out of state board of registration.