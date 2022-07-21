The EPA and GE plan to bury PCBs in Lee. The town still wants to talk about it

LEE — More than two years after elected Lee officials backed a plan to bury toxic materials in town, and get $25 million from the polluter, that decision isn't sitting well with residents.

Next month, the town of Lee will convene a public forum in the town's middle and high school auditorium, the scene of emotional debates in the past about the Rest of River cleanup of the PCBs that the General Electric Co. allowed to despoil the Housatonic River.

The night's agenda: Airing public views over whether the town can reverse its stance on the Rest of River settlement agreement announced in February 2020.

Ahead of the Aug. 18 meeting, at 6 p.m. in the school, the Select Board is encouraging residents to contact lawmakers, using a sample letter that is dead set against the agreement's plan to create an engineered landfill in a former Lee quarry on the north end of town.

“We need your help in stopping GE from dumping on the Berkshires,” the sample letter states. "I'm writing with an urgent appeal for your help and intervention in protecting and preserving the natural beauty as well as the physical, mental, and economic health of the people of Berkshire County in general and Lee (the Gateway to the Berkshires) in particular."

In early 2020, Lee and four other Berkshire County towns agreed on a cleanup plan with the Environmental Protection Agency and GE.

Part of the settlement involves shipping roughly 100,000 cubic yards of PCB-tainted sediment with high levels of contamination (over 50 parts per million) – enough to fill a football field-sized hole 62 feet deep – out of the state.

That would leave about one million cubic yards of sediment with lower levels of PCBs to be dealt with. The current plan would see it buried in Lee, with the town and neighboring Lenox each receiving $25 million from GE.

Anne Langlais, a Lee resident who ran unsuccessfully for the Select Board, manages the Facebook page “No PCB Dumps in Berkshire County."

In her view, legislators have shown a lack of interest in public opposition to the landfill. “Many of the local legislators have pretty much taken a hands-off stance,” she said. “Evading many of our direct questions and slipping out the back door at the end of some public forums.”

Langlais said she hopes Lee residents will express their concerns at the August meeting.

“This meeting coming up will be the first of many where residents no longer feel like they are second-class citizens and that their voice will actually now count,” said Langlais.

Sean Regnier, chair of the Select Board, said that while town residents are against the landfill plan, including himself, he is not sure the town can back away from the agreement.

“I’m not sure we really have any viable legal option to pursue,” he said in an interview. “But the people of Lee – and the last three elections – really have made it quite clear that they don’t want the agreement."

He said the August forum is meant to share information about what's actually possible. "We’re trying to answer any legal questions that we can and talk about any avenues that we potentially still have," he said.

At the annual town election May 16, 62 percent of voters called to rescind the agreement, in a nonbinding referendum question.

Since the 2020 agreement was reached, all members of the Select Board have either lost in elections or declined to run for new terms. None of the current board members were involved in the landfill agreement.

Lee residents closest to the future PCB landfill aren't happy about the proposed burial site in their backyard The Eagle spoke with nearly 20 homeowners and renters who live within a mile of the proposed landfill. Two weeks after residents voted to advise the Select Board to find a way out of the Rest of River cleanup deal, neighbors cite concerns about environmental harm, public health risks and threats to property values.

The Select Board plans to hire additional legal representation to review the case. The Housatonic River Initiative, which is fighting the cleanup plan in the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals, will bring a lawyer to the August meeting.

The EPA maintains that the planned Upland Disposal Facility that will contain the PCBs can be operated safely.

Rachelle Walker, a Lee resident, said she thinks that all factors must be considered before making a decision about the town's next steps. “I do think that there’s just this narrative in town, that if we rescind our part of the agreement, that will stop the dump. I don’t think anybody knows if that’s true or not,” she said.

“I’m hoping this forum will give us more clarification so we can make a better judgment as to whether rescinding the agreement will be the best decision for the town of Lee,” Walker said.

Walker, who voted against the dump, thinks rescinding the deal could lead to adverse consequences. “There are too many what-ifs. My biggest fear is that we end up in a worse position than we already are,” she said.

She believes that rescinding the agreement could lead to a long legal battle with General Electric that would have to be funded through taxes on local property owners. Worse still, she fears that the landfill would still be created, but without proper accountability.

“I think it would be even more unfortunate if we ended up with a toxic dump, without any say in what goes in, without any ability to have an oversight committee, without any monetary compensation,” she said, referring to the agreement's plan to have GE pay $25 million to Lee. “Money's not everything. But that compensation is going to be very valuable if a dump goes into our town.”

That concern is shared by Regnier. “I’m not for this landfill,” he said. “If we lose [the legal fight], we have no avenue for recourse in the event that GE or the EPA does something wrong.”

In the sample letter available on the town's website, officials pull no punches in criticizing steps that led to the settlement agreement.

The letter notes that the deal took shape under the previous U.S. president and that the EPA's earlier stance against local disposal of PCBs in Berkshire County was reversed.

"[Upon appeal to the Trump Administration's EPA, that determination was ultimately adjusted, resulting in Lee becoming the repository of tons of toxins in a plastic-lined dump," the sample letter says, "storing about a million cubic yards of the toxic laced river bottom. While pursuing relief through the state and federal judicial system, Lee citizens, the victims of closed-door negotiations, have resoundingly voted to rescind the 'Rest of River' agreement which was contrary to the expressed and mutually understood directive of Town District Representatives."

"So now, the toxins of the river have seeped into town politics and poisoned longstanding relationships to create a divisive, destructive, and distrustful environment among townspeople and adjacent communities," the letter says. "The bucolic haven of the Berkshires is in danger of losing not only some of its charm but also its viability."