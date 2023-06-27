Migratory birds have been dying in huge numbers. A proposed radio tower in the town of Washington could help researchers understand why

WASHINGTON — For those who study bird migration using state-of-the-art radio technology, the heart of Berkshire County has a great big dead zone.
Birds simply can’t be tracked. The pulses from tiny radio transmitters carried on their backs can’t be picked up because receiving stations are too far away.
Now, there’s a proposal to site a 30-foot radio tower at the top of Washington Mountain Road — in one of that town’s scenic vistas. Siting a tower there would help fill in a piece of a grid that is used to track birds that are studied in Massachusetts throughout North and Central America.
Researchers are paying close attention to birds to determine why there has been such a profound loss in the migratory bird population and what, if anything, can be done to reverse course.
Kenneth Rosenberg was the lead author in a September 2019 article in the journal Science noting the “staggering” loss of migratory birds over the previous 50 years. The article noted a “net loss approaching 3 billion birds, or 29% of 1970 abundance.”
A three-year grant announced in April 2020 totaling nearly $1 million from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that went to multiple states and organizations is funding installation of 50 towers across New York and New England, including 10 in Massachusetts.
Through the grant, nine towers now create an east-west ribbon across Massachusetts but not in the Berkshires, where the towers are at the northern and southern ends of the county — Hopkins Memorial Forest in Williamstown and Jug End State Reservation in Egremont.
The location for the 10th tower in Washington is a “perfect fit,” according to Todd Alleger, because the site is a high, open plateau and it is state-owned. Alleger is New England Motus installation coordinator for the Willistown Conservation Trust in Pennsylvania, which is building the radio network in the United States.
The Motus Wildlife Tracking System is an international collaborative network of researchers that tracks birds, bats, and insects using radio telemetry, according to its website.
Started in Canada, there are towers through the Western Hemisphere as well as Europe, Australia, South Korea and West Africa.
Alleger hopes the Washington Planning Board will approve a special permit needed to erect the tower. The state Department of Conservation and Recreation has not yet made a formal application to the Planning Board.
On a recent afternoon, goldfinches and barn swallows darted by through the meadow at the proposed site. Blueflag irises were in bloom, and the tall grass waved in the breeze. The field is mowed once a year.
Kent Lew, who chairs the town’s Select Board, lives next door with his wife, Carol. Lew is concerned about erecting a tower within plain view of neighbors and passing motorists.
He wonders why the state isn’t proposing less visible sites and hopes it will consider at least shifting the location back from view. Lew also said he and other abutters haven’t been formally approached, not even the neighbor who has a 30-year lease to mow that field.
“It's a beautiful road,” Lew said, adding that he is a birder and appreciates conservation science. “I get the intentions and the purposes and the bigger picture. But the net effect on an everyday level for those of us who live here is, it's just ugly.”
It was Washington resident Ed Neumuth’s idea to site the tower in that particular location. The retired veterinarian first developed a fascination with birds through his interest in wildflowers. In winter, he puts out feeders that attract dozens of dark-eyed juncos.
A chance meeting at a bird club with Daniel Shustack, professor of environmental studies at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, resulted in Neumuth’s house becoming ground-zero for leg-banding of juncos.
After banding more than 1,000 juncos to track their migration, primarily in Berkshire County, Shustack has made just four recoveries.
"It's a numbers game," he said.
Shustack was delighted that nine of 20 juncos tagged with nanotags with batteries that link to the Motus network were picked up by receiving stations. One malfunctioned.
Information collected through the radio network is available to the public through the Motus website, but it is also sent directly to the lead researcher.
Andrew Vitz, statewide ornithologist for the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, studies the American kestrel. Those small raptors weigh enough to allow use of hybrid nanotags containing both batteries and solar panels, extending their lifespan. All 14 kestrels he tagged last year were picked up by the Motus network.
“We had one bird fly straight north,” Vitz said. “We weren't expecting that. Its nest failed in late June last year. And it quickly moved from Central Massachusetts to coastal New Hampshire up to just about the southern Whites.” That bird later disappeared in northern Maine.
While larger seabirds and raptors can take heavier tags to track their movements precisely by satelite, “You can’t do that for a smaller animal,” he said.
Noting that the Motus network is expanding, Vitz said, “I think in the next five to 10 years we’re going to be learning a lot more about these migratory animals."