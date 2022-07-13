Environmentalists urge passage of Massachusetts climate bills. 'It's ridiculous they haven't brought this further along'

PITTSFIELD — From her living room in Pittsfield, Linda Kelley hears fire truck sirens all too often. It’s a chilling sound. She knows that these fires are a symptom of lower income people being more affected by climate change than people in affluent communities.
As winters become more extreme due to climate change, Kelley says, some of her West Side neighbors can only afford inexpensive space heaters, a fire hazard.
“Heating old, poorly insulated homes is expensive. Our winters are cold and people need to stay warm,” she said at a rally Monday. The fires worsen the air quality and together with the inefficiency of space heaters lead to more children suffering from asthma.
Kelley also said the air quality in the West Side can be worse because of the lack of transportation, coupled with people’s old cars that get lower gas mileage and contribute more to air pollution.
These are issues that are addressed through four climate bills, in conference committee in the state Legislature. They deal with air quality (S.1447/H.2230), the Building Justice with Jobs bill (S.2226/H.3365), a measure that would require more community outreach on the siting of energy projects (S.2135/H.3365) and the 100 Percent Clean Energy bill (S.2136/H.3288).
Rose Wessel, of the Berkshire Environmental Action Team, said that the bills were a follow-up to the Next Generation Climate roadmap bill that was passed last year, which set ambitious goals of halving emissions by 2030 and becoming net zero by 2050, but lacked specifics.
The conference committee charged with reconciling the bills has until July 22 to act. If the measures do not advance into law this year, supporters fear the reforms will have to wait for a new two-year legislative session.
At the time of Monday’s Park Square rally, there were 11 days left until the veto deadline. Massachusetts groups organized rallies in 11 towns of the state to push for the reconciliation of four bills relative to climate change.
The number 11 relates to the “11th hour,” a metaphoric last moment when action is possible before it is too late.
Berkshire representatives Tricia Farley-Bouvier and John Barrett III have both sponsored the 100 Percent Clean Energy Bill.
Farley-Bouvier said the bills were critical to move towards the goal of net zero emissions by 2050. “Work has to be done and one of the ways that we can get there is to make sure that we’ve worked aggressively towards electrification,” she said in a phone interview. Farley-Bouvier added that she was confident the bills would be reconciled by the end of the session.
In Pittsfield, the event was organized by BEAT, 350Berkshire Ma, Mass Power Forward and NAACP’s Berkshire branch. They met on Park Square fueled by their frustration at the slow pace of legislative change in relation to an accelerating climate change. At the rally, organizers urged everyone to contact and tweet at their legislators in support of the bills.
A Monday morning in mid-July is a difficult time to rally, with summer holidays and daily work preventing many from mobilizing. The 17 people who attended did not want to let legislators off the hook. What they lacked in numbers they appeared to make up for in determination.
Wessel thinks that politicians do not quite grasp what is at stake. “At this point it is negligence to not pass a climate bill to ensure that we get on to renewable energy that’s accessible for everybody,” she said. “Usually they let stuff wait until the end of the session. So that’s two years from now, a long time with the climate evolving as fast as it is right now.”
Cheryl Rose was appalled at how ineffective politicians have been at addressing what she sees as climate urgency. “They’ve had two years to do this. It’s ridiculous they haven’t brought this further along and passed some of these bills,” she said. “It’s not democratic, the way the whole thing works. And we should all be outraged about it.”
Members of the Mass Power Forward coalition believe that their statewide rally had an effect. The conference committee responsible for reconciling the bills has resumed meeting.