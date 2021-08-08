LEE — Motorists can expect a smooth ride — maybe by Labor Day weekend — on the nearly two miles of road chewed up by a water main replacement project.
Starting Wednesday, weather permitting, LB Corporation is expected to begin milling the affected route in preparation for full-depth repaving, according to Lee Department of Public Works Superintendent Al Zerbato.
"We're actually going to start at the Lenox Dale line (Mill Street), go to Bradley Street onto Greylock Street onto East Center to Center and ending up on West Center at the Laurel Street bridge," he said.
If Mother Nature cooperates, Zerbato hopes the work will be completed by Sept. 6, Labor Day.
The town is using $1 million from the $4.9 million state grant to pay for installing the new water main.
"If we did not get to use that money, the paving would have eaten up our paving funds for other roads in fiscal 2022," Zerbato noted
Lee hired Borges Construction of Ludlow to install a 12-inch waterline, replacing a 6-inch pipe, from the town's water treatment plant to the Eagle Mill on the north end of Main Street. The nearly 1.7-mile infrastructure work will help with the estimated $60 million to $70 million redevelopment of the dormant paper mill.
The head of the new pipeline from Reservoir Road to Bradley via an easement on private property was completed this spring.
The new water main and newly installed fire hydrants were activated by this summer. The project was also extended to replace the water line on Columbia Street from the East Center/Center intersection to just past the dormant Columbia Mill. Zerbato says Columbia Street will also be repaved.