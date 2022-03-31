Residents say police don't belong in Pittsfield schools during final school resource officer forum

PITTSFIELD — Consultants from The New Teacher Project, or TNTP, were hired by the Pittsfield Public Schools to study how residents feel about school resource officers and school safety.

The team was nearing the end of their research — and preparing to present their findings in April — when they heard from community members that their methods weren't "really allowing as authentic of a conversation," Jessica Simmons, a TNTP project director, said.

On Thursday night, TNTP opened a Zoom webinar to give residents free space to share their thoughts.

What the hourlong conversation produced was a resounding rejection of the proposal to keep school resource officers at Reid Middle School, Herberg Middle School, Taconic High School and Pittsfield High School.

Participants who spoke during the webinar said that officers may have their place in the larger community, but the tools of the police department don't match with a supportive school environment.

Hanging heavy over the conversation was the fresh loss of Miguel Estrella, a 22-year-old Pittsfield man.

Estrella was killed last week by Pittsfield Police officers who were initially called to help de-escalate an apparent mental health crisis.

"[The police] can work on the things that we need right now in the rest of the community," Milton Ferguson said during the community conversation. "We're not going to give them another space for them to get into and make an error that will cost more family heartaches."

Simmons said that some community members her team had spoken with in recent weeks had taken comfort in the knowledge that SROs operate under a memorandum of understanding with the school district that limits the kinds of interactions they can have with students and their role in school buildings.

Meg Bossong, Ferguson's wife, said an MOU was no comfort to her family.

"What happens when I overstep my role — overstep an MOU — I get a comment from my manager, but I don't kill somebody," Bossong said. "That's the difference between police and other professionals in our schools."

"We are being asked to roll the dice on whether somebody knows the role of their job," Bossong said. "We are risking our children's lives when they don't and that's not acceptable."

Community members said they were concerned that students still adjusting to the turbulence of post-pandemic life or struggling with mental health issues would be better handled by school conselors rather than a SRO.

Other families have argued the exact opposite point earlier this year during community demonstrations — saying that fights involving students earlier in the year show that school environments are too destabilized right now without an authority figure like an SRO to step in.

"Police have a role in the community — they are not counselors," Rebecca Thompson said. "The minute you put a police officer in the school you create an environment that's about punishment, that's about coercion, that's about surveillance."

"That's the wrong message to give our children," she added.

For most of the school year, PPS has had two SROs working on a rotating basis between the middle and high schools. Those numbers are down from the four SRO positions the district and police department had planned on for the year.

Funding for the SRO positions comes from the police department's budget. Residents participating in the forum said those tax dollars could be better put towards additional in-school supports like after-school programing, mentoring and mental health counselors.

"I'd like to think of safety not as a response to a particular behavior after the fact, but as an engagement with students prior to that," Kamaar Taliaferro said.

Nyanna Slaughter, a former School Committee member, said there can't be progress if the district doesn't listen to students and families concerns when it comes to police in schools.

"It's frustrating that we have to go back and have these conversations over and over again as to why we should have officers inside our schools," Slaughter said. "Discussions we need to have, get pushed back when they shouldn't be."

Slaughter said there's an opportunity for the district to take the same step as districts like Worcester Public Schools which chose to remove school resource officers last year.

"We do not need officers inside of our schools point blank, period," Slaughter added. "They were originally put there for systemic reasons and if this is the system we're trying to dismantle, and bring down so everyone feels equitable and safe — that's something we need to do."