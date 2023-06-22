Retired Pittsfield teacher killed in Lenox crash

LENOX — A retired Pittsfield schoolteacher was killed Wednesday afternoon after his pickup truck hit a tree near his home on Bracelan Court.
Anthony S. Belanger, 81, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
The one-vehicle crash occurred around noon. Witnesses told police they saw Belanger's 2017 Chevy Silverado leave his driveway on Bracelan Court and speed quickly across heavily traveled Housatonic Street. The pickup then struck a tree on an embankment along adjacent Housatonic Street, two blocks east of the Route 7 bypass.
Next-door neighbor Pamela Sanginetti heard a loud crash and saw Belanger’s vehicle hit rocks on the edge of his driveway. “Then it went out and sped up,” she said in an interview. “It hit the tree and then rolled back across Housatonic Street, stopping at the Bracelan Court curb.”
Sanginetti called 911 and briefly spoke to Belanger. He told her that his foot apparently became stuck, wedged on the accelerator. Although his leg injuries didn't appear to be life threatening when he was taken to BMC by Lenox Ambulance, he later succumbed to internal injuries.
His body is in the custody of the Medical Examiner’s Office in Boston.
“Luckily, there was no oncoming traffic on Housatonic Street at the time,” Lenox Police Chief Stephen E. O’Brien told The Eagle.
The busy thoroughfare connecting Lenox Dale with downtown Lenox is frequented by trucks, including construction vehicles, and traffic from Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, as well as pedestrians and bicyclists.
In addition to Lenox police, the investigation involves state police detectives unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office and the state police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section unit.
Belanger had retired years ago as an English teacher in the Pittsfield Public Schools. Survivors include Belanger’s wife, Maya, and his son, Anthony Belanger, Jr., a teacher who lives in Japan, according to Sanginetti.