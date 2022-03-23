Return to open town meeting, master plan update on tap at Lee session Thursday

LEE — Since the 1960s, Lee residents have elected representatives to serve as voting members of the community during town meetings.

Those representatives will consider a plan Thursday that would eliminate that very structure — and return the community to an open town meeting form of government.

That and updating the town's master plan top a 19-article agenda for a session that starts at 7 p.m. at the Lee Middle and High School.

Town meeting representatives will consider eliminating from the town bylaws all references to their positions. If approved, the update would increase the quorum requirement from 30 to 50 people to hold an annual or special town meeting.

The revision will also allow town meeting voters to reconsider an article already voted on during the meeting.

The town meeting changes only take effect if a referendum at May's annual town election passes that returns Lee to an open town meeting system implemented in the late 1960s.

Master plan

Another article calls for spending an additional $75,000 toward hiring a private consultant to update the town's master plan. Last year, the annual town meeting agreed to spend $50,000 to hire the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to do the job. But pressure from townspeople forced the board to pull back from using BRPC because many residents felt the quasi-government agency was tied too closely to the creation of a PCB dump in Lee.

"When we go out to bid for a private consultant you can anticipate double the cost," said Town Administrator Christopher Brittain.

Other key articles on the warrant:

• Establishing bylaws to create a Community Preservation Committee that will recommend uses of money collected for that purpose through property taxes.

• Changes to the town administrator charter that includes calling the Board of Selectmen the Select Board; no person can hold two elected positions in Lee at the same time and no full time Lee town employee can hold an elected office in Lee.

• Spend more than $15,000 in available town cemetery funds to repair fallen or broken headstones.

• An article calling for re-adoption of the town's zoning bylaws, which have been updated.

• More specific zoning changes proposed: the ability to create a parking lot without it being tied to a project; making it easier to allow a limited number farm animals in more densely populated areas (such as poultry and bees) and allow for kennels; having the building inspector issue permits for permanent signs.