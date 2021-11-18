LANESBOROUGH — Town residents want a smaller, cheaper new police station than the proposed $4.3 million facility.
A crowd of about 50 townspeople were critical of the cost, size and location of the municipal police headquarters during a public input meeting on Tuesday evening.
"I think it's overkill. It's something we can't afford," said Deborah Maynard.
On the drawing board is a 4,680-square-foot building targeted for 2.25 acres of town land fronting Bill Laston Memorial Park on North Main Street.
The proposed police headquarters would feature around-the-clock public access to an on-duty officer, and officers would have significantly more space to do their job — from meeting with witnesses and crime victims, to interrogating and booking suspects. A separate entrance with a carport would be used to bring detainees to the station.
Several residents also felt the planned community room would be wasted space.
"I don't think we need another community room. We have the town hall, we have the [Lanesborough Elementary School]," said Liz Drury.
Other critics noted the project sitting within the flood plain will be a hazard during heavy rain storms.
While the project is expected to be placed on the special town meeting agenda scheduled for Jan. 22, two of the three selectmen want other options considered.
Chairman John Goerlach has always favored a roughly 3,200-square-foot building at the police station's current location, with Selectman Michael Murphy doing a 180 and now not fully supporting the project before the town.
Murphy is willing to look at other options after hearing from many residents concerned about the cost. Nevertheless, he said a new police station is needed.
"I am anxious to a fault to get a new police station," he said. "My concern is sooner or later someone is going to get sick working in that building."
The 600-square-foot, 190-year-old headquarters is in such disrepair that it's become an unhealthy place to work.
"I can tell you, working in that building for six years was demoralizing," said Pittsfield Police Officer Darren Derby, a former member of the Lanesborough police force.
The town resident supports a new station, but as a taxpayer, Derby worries about his taxes rising due to the cost of the proposed building.
Town officials told the gathering they were not prepared to give numbers to reflect the project's impact on the tax rate, much to the displeasure of several property owners.
Project architect Brian Humes said the $4.3 million price tag takes into account anticipated rising cost over the next year and the construction climate during the spring of 2022 when the project would likely go out to bid.
Humes said there is potential for the total to go as low as $3.5 million if some of the site preparation work is done by the town. Removing or reducing soft costs such as furniture and other non-construction expenses and applying for grant money could also help reduce the cost to taxpayers.
Since May 2019, the town has been exploring options to build a new police station or renovate the existing one at Prospect and North Main streets. The Select Board launched a police station needs-and cost-assessment study and hired Humes, of Jacunski Humes Architects out of Berlin, Conn.
An ad hoc committee of townspeople recommended a police station of 4,700-square-feet to meet the needs of a modern, municipal police force.
The park site was chosen over building anew at the station's current location, a mile south from the park. The station locale was deemed too small to handle the project, and was one of several town-owned and private properties town officials had considered for a new station.