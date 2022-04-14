Zoning feud and school budget will kick off Richmond's annual town meeting

RICHMOND — Anticipating an especially well-attended annual town meeting next month, the Select Board has decided to move the three big-ticket issues on the warrant to the earliest portion of a potentially lengthy session.
The Richmond Consolidated School budget, now reduced to a minor increase, is up for action at the May 18 meeting. But intense, prolonged debate is expected as voters consider two competing zoning articles to determine how conserved open space is used town-wide — either one or both require a two-thirds supermajority for approval.
At this week’s Select Board meeting, Selectman Roger Manzolini suggested shifting those items higher on the agenda for discussion and decisions right after the vote on the town budget.
“The lion’s share of the people are coming because of all the interest in the $4 million school budget and then everything else that’s been getting the attention of people in town for the last six months,” he said.
DUELING OPEN SPACE BYLAWS
He was referring to the Planning Board’s proposed zoning bylaw opening up all conserved and open spaces of five acres or more to public recreational, research and educational use by right. An alternative version proposed by six Perry’s Peak Road residents parallels the board version but also would require a landowner to seek a special permit from the town for promoted and advertised public use of open space.
The residents live adjacent to the Berkshire Natural Resources Council’s Hollow Fields Preserve, where a Massachusetts Land Court judge ordered limits on public access (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. only) as a lawsuit remains pending over access to the BNRC property until town voters approve a new zoning bylaw.
The BNRC sued the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals last summer for requiring it to obtain a special permit for group activities. The neighborhood residents said they joined the lawsuit as defendants in order to have a voice in the outcome.
Either zoning bylaw enacted by voters would apply to BNRC, MassAudubon, Richmond Land Trust and other preserves or open spaces held by landowners.
The zoning bylaw proposed by resident Jeffrey Morse and the other neighbors states that activities requiring a special permit would include “guided tours for the observation and study of wildlife, plants, flora, geology and other natural features that the landowner promotes or advertises, by any means or medium, to the general public.”
Also requiring a special permit, according to the residents’ proposal, would be “hiking, snow shoeing, backpacking, hunting, fishing, bird watching, photography or other similar recreational activities that the land owner promotes or advertises to the general public.”
Manzolini said the Planning Board article would be debated and voted on first. He noted that if voters approve the Planning Board version, they can still pass the neighborhood residents’ article. Other outcomes include only one of the bylaws passing, or both failing, throwing the issue back to the Land Court.
REDUCED SCHOOL BUDGET PROPOSAL
The revised, reduced spending plan for the Richmond Consolidated School, administered by the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, is up by 1.3 percent from last year, coming in at $4,022,871 to be raised by the town.
That’s an increase of $52,604 over the fiscal 2022 budget approved by town voters last May. The fiscal 2023 school budget reflects technology spending, an increase in cultural enrichment activities, higher contracted costs for transportation and a decrease in special education tuition.
The Select Board members agreed to move the school budget and zoning bylaw articles to the early part of the meeting.
The annual town meeting is at 7:30 p.m. May 18 in the Richmond Consolidated School. A “baby town meeting” will be held at 10 a.m. May 14, also at the school, for residents to review and debate the issues.