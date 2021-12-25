<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
Burning tractor results in damage when fire spreads at Hilltop Orchards in Richmond

  • 2 min to read
Richmond Fire1.jpeg

A malfunctioning engine block heater is blamed for a fire that produced heavy smoke damage early Saturday at Hilltop Orchards in Richmond.

RICHMOND — An alert dog may have helped save a Richmond wine and cider business from catastrophe.

That dog’s barking, at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, led to the discovery that the main commercial building at Hilltop Orchards was on fire.

“The dog knew something was going on,” said Fire Chief Steve Traver. “If it wasn’t for the dog, the whole building would have gone up.”

David Martell, the operation’s manager, told Traver that what they first noticed was heavy smoke.

Richmond Fire4.jpeg

Richmond fire crews had to remove metal siding from the Hilltop Orchards facility early Saturday to get at burning wood inside. 

When fire crews arrived at 508 Canaan Road (Route 295) around 1:40 a.m., they found that a tractor parked close to the back of the building had caught fire. Flames had spread to the building housing the business, but were stopped before the structure suffered major damage, Traver said. The orchard is also the home of Furnace Brook Winery.

The business is owned by the Vittori Realty Trust. Traver did not yet have a dollar estimate one the extent of damage.

​​Between 10 and 12 Richmond firefighters responded and stopped the fire within 10 minutes. “We got there quickly and they discovered it quickly,” Traver said, referring to residents on the property. “They thought the whole building was on fire.”

Martell and Traver said the fire appeared to have started because of a malfunction of the engine block heater used on the tractor, which held a snowplow.

“We survived COVID. We can survive anything,” Martell said at the scene Saturday afternoon.

No one was hurt. “Everything went right for once,” the chief said.

Richmond Fire2.jpeg

The Richmond Board of Health visited the site of Saturday's fire to help assess the damage that heavy smoke might have done to the building's inventory, according to Fire Chief Steve Traver. The building also houses the Furnace Brook Winery.

Fire crews had to remove some of the building’s metal siding to reach flames inside.

An official with the town Board of Health, and the wiring inspector, visited the fire scene Saturday to assess damage.

Traver said health officials will work to judge the impact of the fire’s heavy smoke on the business inventory. He said smoke damage resulted largely due to fuel burning on the tractor and appeared to be significant, adding, “They lost a lot of product."

Traver said the state fire marshal’s office supported his conclusion that the fire resulted from a problem with the engine pre-heater, which had been plugged in. The cord leading to the heater melted during the blaze.

“I’ve seen them do that more than once,” Traver said of the heaters.

Richmond Fire3.jpeg

The tractor that caught fire early Saturday at Hilltop Orchards was used to plow snow at the 508 Canaan Road business. 

Local crews were joined in the response by firefighters from Lenox, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge and from three departments in New York state — Canaan, New Lebanon and Chatham.

Some of the outside departments waited on Canaan Road, due to ice on the Hilltop Orchards driveway. Though it wasn’t raining when Richmond fire crews arrived, area roads turned slick overnight as freezing rain moved into the region.

As a precaution to ensure an adequate supply of water, Traver called for the deployment of multiple tanker trucks, but cancelled that request before the backup arrived.

Eagle staff photographer Ben Garver contributed reporting for this story.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

