Burning tractor results in damage when fire spreads at Hilltop Orchards in Richmond

RICHMOND — An alert dog may have helped save a Richmond wine and cider business from catastrophe.
That dog’s barking, at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, led to the discovery that the main commercial building at Hilltop Orchards was on fire.
“The dog knew something was going on,” said Fire Chief Steve Traver. “If it wasn’t for the dog, the whole building would have gone up.”
David Martell, the operation’s manager, told Traver that what they first noticed was heavy smoke.
When fire crews arrived at 508 Canaan Road (Route 295) around 1:40 a.m., they found that a tractor parked close to the back of the building had caught fire. Flames had spread to the building housing the business, but were stopped before the structure suffered major damage, Traver said. The orchard is also the home of Furnace Brook Winery.
The business is owned by the Vittori Realty Trust. Traver did not yet have a dollar estimate one the extent of damage.
Between 10 and 12 Richmond firefighters responded and stopped the fire within 10 minutes. “We got there quickly and they discovered it quickly,” Traver said, referring to residents on the property. “They thought the whole building was on fire.”
Martell and Traver said the fire appeared to have started because of a malfunction of the engine block heater used on the tractor, which held a snowplow.
“We survived COVID. We can survive anything,” Martell said at the scene Saturday afternoon.
No one was hurt. “Everything went right for once,” the chief said.
Fire crews had to remove some of the building’s metal siding to reach flames inside.
An official with the town Board of Health, and the wiring inspector, visited the fire scene Saturday to assess damage.
Traver said health officials will work to judge the impact of the fire’s heavy smoke on the business inventory. He said smoke damage resulted largely due to fuel burning on the tractor and appeared to be significant, adding, “They lost a lot of product."
Traver said the state fire marshal’s office supported his conclusion that the fire resulted from a problem with the engine pre-heater, which had been plugged in. The cord leading to the heater melted during the blaze.
“I’ve seen them do that more than once,” Traver said of the heaters.
Local crews were joined in the response by firefighters from Lenox, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge and from three departments in New York state — Canaan, New Lebanon and Chatham.
Some of the outside departments waited on Canaan Road, due to ice on the Hilltop Orchards driveway. Though it wasn’t raining when Richmond fire crews arrived, area roads turned slick overnight as freezing rain moved into the region.
As a precaution to ensure an adequate supply of water, Traver called for the deployment of multiple tanker trucks, but cancelled that request before the backup arrived.
Eagle staff photographer Ben Garver contributed reporting for this story.