Voters backed the right to visit open space and conserved land. But Richmond’s Hollow Fields remains in a legal tangle

RICHMOND — See you in court, again!
At the recent annual town meeting, residents voted 233-62 to approve a Planning Board bylaw amendment guaranteeing by-right public access to conserved land as well as to open spaces of 5 acres or more throughout town, unless posted by property owners.
The central issue was intended to resolve the legal battle over the Berkshire Natural Resource Council’s Hollow Fields preserve at Perry’s Peak Road off Route 41, expanded to 660 acres in June 2019.
Three neighborhood families contend that the 2-mile hiking trail should not be promoted or advertised for general public access.
Neighbors wanted to limit public use of a Richmond hiking preserve. Town residents voted resoundingly to keep the land open
But there’s no resolution in sight as the issue remains in limbo at Land Court.
THE STORY SO FAR
• In January 2021, the neighbors — Jeffrey and Linda Caligari, Jeffrey and Jennifer Morse, and Ira and Jami Grossman — petitioned the Zoning Board of Appeals to enforce the town’s zoning bylaw.
They argued that the BNRC was using the land in a residential zoning district illegally for hiking, recreation and hunting without a special permit.
• Then, on June 15, 2021, the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted to require the BNRC to obtain a special permit, overturning a finding by the town’s zoning enforcement officer that none was needed.
• In response, on July 6, the BNRC filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts Land Court against the ZBA members. Three weeks later, the six neighbors joined the ZBA as co-defendants in order to have a voice as the case proceeded.
• On Aug. 13, Land Court Judge Robert B. Foster ordered the BNRC to post physical signs and a notice on its website that the Perry’s Peak Road trailhead is open only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week; and that the council is not to hold or advertise any special events at Hollow Fields.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
The neighbors are now doubling down on their case that Perry’s Peak Road may be a private way rather than a town road, maintained and plowed for many decades by the Richmond Highway Department. It appears that the Land Court will have to settle the matter, since proof of its status as a town road has not been established.
Meanwhile, the BNRC is going back to Land Court to seek a lifting of the restrictions on public access and special events.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING
In a detailed statement provided to The Eagle, BNRC President Jenny Hansell emphasized that the council is pursuing specific legal options.
• “I wish I could say that the battle is over, but sadly the Land Court case continues,” she wrote. “We are asking the judge to end the restriction of 9 to 5 hours at Hollow Fields, as that was based on the ZBA’s ruling that BNRC was in violation of zoning. Now that the zoning issue has been decided, the ZBA’s ruling is moot, so we assume the judge will rescind his order soon so we can return to opening the property from dawn to dusk, as we do all our properties.”
• “Still pending in Land Court is the claim the neighbors made in a recent filing, in which they assert that Perry’s Peak Road is private, not a public way,” she pointed out. “They have argued that if that’s the case, BNRC has no right to allow people to walk from the parcel adjacent to the road, which was the original land acquisition that became Hollow Fields in 2013, to the land that was acquired later to expand the reserve up to Perry’s Peak. We disagree and think the law backs us up, but unfortunately this leaves us back in court, battling it out.”
At the annual town meeting, the neighborhood group presented its own version of a new open space bylaw, requiring a special permit for promoted or advertised special events and gatherings. Voters defeated it, 207-35.
• The group’s local attorney, Matthew Mozian of Campoli, Monteleone & Mozian in Pittsfield, told The Eagle that it remains to be determined by the Land Court whether or not Perry’s Peak Road is a public way.
• Co-counsel Michael Pill of Green Miles Lipton, LLP in Northampton argued that an official planning map adopted by the town in 2003 and approved by town meeting voters does not resolve the issue, even though it lists Perry’s Peak as a town road under the state’s Subdivision Control Law.
Citing a 1993 Land Court case that he argued, Pill stated that “Showing a road as a public way on a [Subdivision Control] map, or leaving a road off the map, does not either establish it or discontinue it as a public way.”
• Richmond Town Administrator Daniele Fillio agreed that “both our regular town counsel and special counsel on this matter have made the same determination that the map that was adopted at a town meeting that we have all seen copies of does not meet the definition in the Massachusetts General Laws that is part of the Perry’s Peak issue.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
As of Tuesday, the Land Court docket’s most recent entry on May 6 states that “the issue of whether the way is public or not remains open.” Discovery, the legal term for research, has been extended until Aug. 31, with a status conference on the case scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Sept. 7 via Zoom.
Meanwhile, until further notice, the judge’s ruling from last August remains in place: The trailhead is open only from 9 to 5 and the BNRC cannot hold or advertise any special events on the reserved land.