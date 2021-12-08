Richmond town leaders to drivers: Stop speeding on Swamp Road, it's not a speedway

RICHMOND — Some motorists might view Swamp Road, the well-traveled “shortcut” between West Stockbridge and Pittsfield, as the “Richmond Speedway,” since traffic safety enforcement is sporadic in a town without its own police department.
But, concern about the intersection at Lenox Road — it's where an overhead flashing signal cautions drivers to slow down, and to stop before crossing Swamp Road — has resurfaced because of chronic speeding on the north-south connector.
At last week’s Select Board meeting, Tom Forstner, who resides in a home at the northwest corner of the intersection, cited the speeding and also noted that some motorists fail to observe the full stop signs on Lenox Road.
“Most of the motorists on Swamp Road are traveling pretty fast,” he observed, noting that he has contacted state police at the Lee barracks to seek stepped-up enforcement.
In addition, he stated, “some drivers with the right of way will stop and wave someone else into harm’s way, so, there’s an issue with maybe too much politeness.”
Swamp Road originates in downtown West Stockbridge and morphs into Barker Road at the Pittsfield line, after a nearly 6-mile run through Richmond. The posted speed limit is 40 mph south of Lenox Road and 45 miles north of the intersection.
A reporter’s field trip Tuesday afternoon, driving northbound at the speed limit from West Stockbridge to Pittsfield Municipal Airport, created a parade of close to a dozen vehicles close behind, though none of the drivers tried to risk passing.
At the meeting, Select Board Chairman Neal Pilson stated that he is impressed by flashing speed-warning signs used in Lenox and West Stockbridge to alert drivers when they exceed the speed limit. He also noted a lit, flashing sign near the Richmond Consolidated School on Route 41 (State Road), another high-speed connector between West Stockbridge and Pittsfield, advising drivers to slow from 40 mph to 30 mph.
Pilson commented that southbound motorists on Swamp Road frequently top 50 mph on a long straightaway approaching Lenox Road.
“They blow through that intersection,” he said.
Sightlines were improved several years ago by trimming bushes and hedges that had blocked a clear view of oncoming southbound traffic for drivers at the stop sign heading east on Lenox Road.
Pilson suggested the possibility of installing flashing signs on Swamp Road, advising drivers to reduce their speed to 30 mph approaching the intersection.
Selectman Roger Manzolini, while supporting that idea, also advocated stepped-up state police surveillance of the intersection.
“Once we catch the same person three times, it starts to be expensive for him,” he pointed out.
Town Administrator Danielle Fillio assured the Select Board that state police are aware of the problem, since an officer awaiting a contractor to remove a downed tree at Stevens Glen Road recently pulled over about a dozen motorists for speeding.
“People drive much too fast on Swamp Road,” Fillio said.
“We’re on it,” Pilson declared, agreeing with Manzolini and Selectman Alan Hanson that it might be worthwhile to seek a short-term loan of a flashing speed-warning sign from Lenox.
According to Eagle archives, the Swamp-Lenox roads intersection was the scene of frequent crashes, some resulting in fatalities, until the state installed the four-way overhead flashing signals a few years ago.