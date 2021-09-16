RICHMOND — Residents attending Tuesday’s special town meeting unanimously approved an article correcting an error in the funding language for the town center project on land adjoining the Richmond Consolidated School.

Voters at the May annual town meeting had approved financing up to $6.8 million for designing, engineering, developing, constructing, equipping and furnishing the Town Hall, library and community center project on town owned. Spending is to be directed by the Select Board.

The article approved unanimously by 37 voters on Tuesday retains the original language, but removes the following: “No amounts shall be borrowed or expended hereunder unless the Town shall have voted to exclude the amounts required to repay any bonds or notes issued pursuant to this vote from the property tax limitations of [Proposition 2 1/2].”

The change does not alter the authorization to borrow nor does it change the fact that the borrowing amounts will be debt-excluded, according to Town Moderator William Martin. Now, the town is awaiting a “green light” letter from its bond counsel legal team so borrowing can move forward, said Town Administrator Danielle Fillio.

The project is expected to go out to bid in January, according to Pat Callahan, chair of the town's Municipal Building Committee.

Voters meeting in the parking lot of the school also approved unanimously a $50,000 transfer from free cash to help cover the costs of storm debris cleanup and future preparation.