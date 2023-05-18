Richmond voters sailed through their town meeting in just over half an hour. Here’s how tax bills will be affected

RICHMOND — Might be a record — 38 minutes for an annual town meeting. The streamlined result: total spending for fiscal 2024 of $8,546,000 won unanimous approval on Wednesday evening.
The grand total, including $4,216,000 for the K-8 Richmond Consolidated School, is only a 1 percent increase over the current year’s budget. But the school spending line item is up by $193,000, a 4.8 percent increase. Voters approved the education budget unanimously.
The 94 residents attending — just over 7 percent of the town’s 1,298 registered voters — approved all 25 town government articles by voice vote, mostly unanimously, as Town Moderator William E. Martin kept the meeting moving.
But the tax levy, meaning operating expenses raised by property owners, is rising by nearly 5 percent for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
As a result, the estimated real estate tax increase is expected to be 4.9 percent, Finance Committee Chair Robert Gniadek told The Eagle. The committee projects that the owner of the average single-family home, assessed at $551,700, would see a $289 increase in property taxes, bringing the total bill to $6,170 for fiscal 2024.
The new projected tax rate is expected to be $11.18 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from the current $10.66, subject to confirmation in December from the state Department of Revenue.
“The balanced budget does not rely on the use of reserves to fund operational costs while providing the services residents expect from town government,” according to a statement by the Select Board and the Finance Committee.
Those services include the expanded and upgraded operation and staffing of the Richmond Ambulance, part of the Fire Department’s shared-services partnership with West Stockbridge.
Voters also approved the town’s acquisition of Church Lane for public access around the First Congregational Church, adjacent to the current town hall.
But a citizens' petition for the town to take Perry’s Peak Road by eminent domain was put aside. The road, claimed by a group of four families as a private way, provides the only access to the Berkshire Natural Resources Council’s Hollow Fields Preserve for passive outdoor recreation.
The ongoing dispute between BNRC and the neighbors’ group over public access issues — resulting in an ongoing Land Court lawsuit — is now in private mediation, Selectman Neal Pilson told The Eagle on Thursday. Although the town has maintained the road year-round for more than 100 years, finding legal proof of ownership has been elusive.
Voters also approved:
• Continued contributions for an Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) trust fund for town employees, primarily to cover heath insurance for retirees;
• Select Board authorization to seek state lawmakers’ approval of an over-retirement age exemption so Steven Traver can continue to serve as fire chief of Richmond (he is also chief of West Stockbridge) until June 30, 2025.
• Establishment of a communitywide electrical power aggregation agreement designed for participating Richmond residents to save on their utility bills.