Longtime Select Board member Roger Manzolini leads slate of candidates to win uncontested races in Richmond

RICHMOND — A turnout of 51 voters reelected Roger Manzolini to the Select Board during Saturday's annual town election.
Manzolini, who ran unopposed, has been a board member for 25 years.
Also elected without opposition were Town Moderator William Martin, School Committee members Karen Youdelman and Ira Wilhelm, Finance Committee Chairman Robert Gniadek, Planning Board member Douglas Bruce and Kathryn Wilson as Library Trustee.
For board of health, Laurence Cohen and Claudia Ryan were elected to two seats.
The turnout 4 percent of the town’s 1,296 registered voters.