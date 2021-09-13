RICHMOND — Voters on Tuesday will be asked to approve spending $50,000 to cover storm debris cleanup and future preparation for storms.

The special town meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Richmond Consolidated School on State Road (Route 41).

There’s also a second article on the warrant, requiring a two-thirds supermajority, to amend the language of funding for the new Town Hall, library and community center project approved at the May 19 annual town meeting.

At that meeting, voters approved up to $6.8 million for designing, engineering, developing, constructing, equipping and furnishing the facility. All funding will be spent as directed by the Select Board.

The new language states that any premium from the sale of bonds or notes issued for the project, “less any such premium applied to the payment of the costs of issuance of such bonds or notes, may be applied to the payment of costs approved by this vote” as allowed by state law.

The result would be a reduction of the amount needed to be financed.

The article also states that the additional sum of $340,000 is appropriated to cover debt service for the financing during the current 2022 fiscal year.