Richmond's Hollow Fields nature preserve remains in legal limbo. Town leaders want to move the needle

RICHMOND — With a legal ruling likely months away, town officials and residents are doubling down on efforts to resolve a long-running dispute over public access to the scenic Hollow Fields Reserve.
At last week’s Select Board meeting, Chairman Roger Manzolini repeated his desire for an out of court settlement of the matter.
“We want a resolution; how much time does that require?” he asked. “But it should have happened by now, and we’re extremely disappointed it hasn’t.”
Full public access to the 660-acre nature preserve off Perry’s Peak Road, which was donated to the Berkshire Natural Resources Council, has been in limbo for some 20 months. A group of neighborhood families has complained about what they viewed as intolerable intrusions by visitors, especially organized groups.
A dizzying web of legal maneuvers has followed:
• In July 2021, the council sued the Zoning Board of Appeals after it mandated that the organization seek a special permit for organized public activities at the reserve. That case remains pending in the Massachusetts Land Court.
• At last May’s annual town meeting, voters approved an open space amendment that guarantees the right of public access to conserved land throughout town, including Hollow Fields, unless posted by property owners.
• In response to that vote, neighbors contended that Perry’s Peak Road — the only way people can reach the reserve — is a private way, not a public road, which would give them the right to restrict access. That question is also in the hands of the Land Court.
Meanwhile, a citizens petition remains on the agenda for the May 17 annual town meeting that calls for the town to make the access road public through eminent domain, purchase or donation. That petition would require a two-thirds supermajority for approval.
Eminent domain gives a government the right to take over land or a roadway for public use, with payment of compensation to the presumed owners.
For the time being, the trail is open seven days a week, but only from dawn until dusk, under the terms of a July ruling in the Land Court. The council is also barred from holding or promoting any special events at Hollow Fields.
Manzolini predicted that a ruling on whether the road is public or private is unlikely until late fall or early winter. And, he emphasized, a finding that it’s private would be highly unwelcome in the town.
Instead of awaiting the court’s decision, he proposed that the Select Board pursue a resolution that would minimize the risk to the town. “I want this resolved before I die,” he said.
Selectman Neal Pilson recommended that the town’s legal counsel arrange for mediation sessions involving attorneys for the BNRC and the three-family neighborhood group, with participation by the town.
“We’ve stayed out of the fray, but I think it’s time we got involved,” Pilson said. “This case cries out for settlement.”
The Select Board voted 3-0 to begin setting up mediation that would include a resolution to the case at the Land Court, where the next discussion is slated for June 15.
BNRC President Jenny Hansell welcomed the mediation proposal as “a great idea; we embrace it and we’re totally on board.”
Mark Bobrowski, the attorney representing BNRC, pointed out that a resolution was still possible without a mediator. “It’s unfortunate we haven’t made a deal,” he said, “but it’s not because we’re not trying.”
Members of the three families also signaled their approval for mediation, as did their attorney, Matthew Mozian.
“Having the town involved would be very, very helpful, as soon as possible,” he said.