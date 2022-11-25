A 'once-in-a-lifetime' stretch of Pittsfield land may become a riverwalk. Here's what's next for the project

PITTSFIELD — “Once-in-a-lifetime.”

That’s how city leaders describe the opportunity for Pittsfield to acquire about 50 acres along Barker Road.

For nearly two decades the three parcels of hardwood forest along the southwestern branch of the Housatonic River have been on the city’s wishlist of land that’s prime to become a conservation and recreation area.

City leaders say they have finalized a $400,000 purchase and sale agreement with property owners, Saw Mill School Nominee Realty Trust, aided by a unanimous vote from the city’s Community Preservation Committee’s decision to recommend putting $50,000 in CPA funds to the project.

The funding package — which includes $280,000 that the city received from the state’s Local Acquisitions for Natural Diversity (LAND) grant program in September — is headed to the City Council for a vote at its Dec. 13 meeting.

“This is an incredibly exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to protect the spectacular urban forest,” Ward 4 City Councilor and Conservation Commission chair Jim Conant said during the meeting with the committee.

“In my almost 25 years of being on the Conservation Commission, this represents the most important acquisition not only to protect the urban forests but it’s a beautiful mature hardwood forest of beech and elm and oak trees with a quarter mile of riverfront… just a spectacular place to take a walk,” he added.

Jim McGrath, the city’s park, open space and natural resource program manager, told the committee the city has big plans — to keep the land mostly intact. He said if the sale goes through, the city plans to “engage the neighbors in a really substantive way.”

In the meantime, early plans for the land call for “a simple trail network” and the establishment of a trailhead at an existing pullout near the intersection of Barker and Caldwell roads.

McGrath said that the city plans to bring the Conservation Commission a project agreement at the commission’s Dec. 1 meeting that would preserve the parcels as “forever wild” — meaning they will be held in perpetuity as conservation land.

“We’re looking to buy these parcels because they represent great recreational potential for not only the neighbors but the rest of the community,” McGrath said.

He said that once a trail system on the Barker Road lots is complete, it will connect with a countywide trail project known as the Berkshire High Road.

Established by the Berkshire Natural Resource Council, the Berkshire High Road opened 10 miles of trails between Pittsfield and Lenox in 2021. Organizers hope to span the county.

For many of the committee members, the conservation oriented project represents a nice change of pace from the typical funding requests.

“I have stated many times in our committee meetings that I would really like to see a project brought to us that was to protect some open space,” committee member Libby Harland said. “This is actually the first project that has ever come to us really for open space and I think it’s a good project.”

If the committee’s funding recommendation is accepted by the City Council at its December meeting, the $50,000 proposed to go to the project will be drawn from the coming round of CPA funding. City Planner CJ Hoss told the committee he conservatively anticipates that the city will receive more than $820,000 this cycle.