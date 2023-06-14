The Dalton Fire Department needed a steady hand while searching for a new leader. Enter former Pittsfield Chief Robert Czerwinski

DALTON — The Dalton Fire District has hired a new acting fire chief — with a wealth of experience — to try to get the department back on track.

Robert Czerwinksi, who retired in 2019 as chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, has agreed to serve as acting chief for Dalton in the wake of a leadership shakeup. He served a total of 32 years in Pittsfield — the last nine as chief.

Dalton Fire District Chair Jim Driscoll said that Czerwinski is contracted to serve for 90 days in the department while an external search for a full-time fire chief is conducted. Driscoll said that it was possible that he would serve longer, if needed, as the district wants to conduct a thorough search.

"We want time," Driscoll said. "We want to be able to vet the new candidates, check out the references, as much as we can."

Former Dalton Fire Chief James Peltier was terminated late last month following allegations of fiscal irresponsibility and staff complaints. Peltier had served as chief of the department since 2021.

In the wake of Peltier's termination, assistant Fire Chief Chris Cachat stepped into the role as acting chief for about five weeks. But earlier this week, Cachat, who will be 66 at the end of this month, confirmed to The Eagle that he had retired from the department after 40 years of service, claiming he wanted to give the job to someone younger with fresh ideas.

And Capt. Corey Wilcox, who has served as acting chief and oversaw day-to-day operations at the department while Cachat was in the role, is leaving soon for a new role in the Pittsfield Fire Department.

Driscoll said that Czerwinski should be in place "just as or before" Wilcox's departure.

Czerwinski could not immediately be reached for comment.

He seemed like a good fit for the department, Driscoll said, especially given the roles he's taken since his retirement in Pittsfield. Czerwinski stepped in as acting chief for the volunteer fire department in Granby and filled a similar role for that town.

He also worked for Southern Berkshire Ambulance, which gave Driscoll confidence that he could help oversee the town's emergency medical services.

"He's done what we're doing now," Driscoll said. "He's had good results everywhere he's been."

Czerwinski, 67, began his career in New York and served in the Pittsfield Fire Department beginning in 1987. He served as chief from 2010 to 2019.

He served 45 years total as a firefighter before deciding to retire.