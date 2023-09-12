Despite rainy season, Tanglewood ticket sales up over last year

LENOX — Driven by demand for Popular Artists and Boston Pops shows, Tanglewood’s box office ticket sales for the summer season totaled 292,807.
That’s an increase of 1 percent over last summer’s 289,810, despite record local rainfall from June through August.
Capacity crowds of 18,000 each yielded a three-way audience tie for first place among James Taylor’s July 3 and 4 concerts and the perennial favorite Boston Pops Film Night, as John Williams shared the podium with Hollywood composer-conductor David Newman on Aug. 5.
“The 2023 Tanglewood season was successful by many measures, continuing the post-COVID-19 recovery, surpassing internal projections, in spite of an especially rainy summer, inspiring confidence for future seasons,” according to a Tanglewood spokesperson in a prepared statement. “We’re especially proud of this overall increase in attendance.”
The total audience count is based on box-office sales covering all ticketed performances at the Koussevitzky Music Shed, Ozawa Hall and the Linde Center for Music and Learning.
Frequent rainfalls ahead of scheduled concerts often held down walk-up lawn sales. However, despite a soggy day for Tanglewood on Parade, attendance was up 22 percent from last year, according to the BSO statement, although the gala concert and pre-show performances did not make this year’s top 10 list.
Because of a change in audience-tally methods after 2019, direct comparisons with previous seasons are no longer valid. Pre-pandemic totals were based on attendance that included hundreds of complimentary tickets per concert to staff, students, media, orchestra retirees and others — especially for low-selling performances — in addition to paid ticket sales. Starting last summer, only box-office ticket sales have been included in the season total.
According to Eagle archives, based on the old, now-discontinued method, the all-time high for pre-COVID Tanglewood attendance was in 1998, with 386,870 through the gates. The runners-up were in 1997 (376,533) and 2012 (375,776), the 75th anniversary season.
The lowest number of listeners prior to 2019 was 318,439 in 2013, when James Taylor skipped his nearly annual Tanglewood shows during a prolonged break from touring.
Here are some other takeaways from the 2023 season’s ticket tally:
• A record total of five Boston Pops shows was due, in part, to the Boston Symphony’s late-season European tour, which curtailed the orchestra’s Tanglewood schedule to 17 performances, compared to 21 last year and 19 in 2019. The film with live music screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was the No. 2 Pops attraction, with 7,756 tickets sold, following the summer’s John Williams’ Film Night, with an 18,000 sold-out crowd. Not making the top 10 but in order of popularity: “Star Wars: The Story in Music,” “Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?” and “Ragtime; The Symphonic Concert.”
• Accelerating a trend in recent years, only two classical orchestral concerts made the top 10 — a BSO performance led by Music Director Andris Nelsons, featuring star soprano Renée Fleming subbing for Yo-Yo Ma, and the season-ending Beethoven Ninth Symphony, this year performed by the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra of advanced young musicians, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and a vocal quartet with Susanna Mälkki on the podium. The late-August celebrity Shed recital by Yo-Yo Ma, who had just recovered from a bout with COVID-19, Emanuel Ax and Leonidas Kavakos, also drew a top-10 crowd.
• “The Popular Artist series continues to thrive, topping attendance charts and attracting new audiences to Tanglewood,” the BSO spokesperson stated. There were nine performers booked for the series — besides Taylor’s doubleheader, John Legend drew the largest crowd for his Tanglewood debut on Sept. 3, postponed from 2020 when the festival shut down because of the pandemic. The Labor Day weekend schedule also included the ever-popular Jackson Browne as well as Guster, who sold out Ozawa Hall. All three late-season shows attracted large lawn crowds thanks to a rare stretch of clear weather for this summer.
• The relatively affordable, ticketed Open Rehearsals on Saturday mornings — with add-ons such as pre-concert talks and Yoga on the Lawn in collaboration with Kripalu — have gained in popularity. This year’s seven open rehearsals, compared to eight last year, yielded a total audience increase of 19 percent compared to 2022.
• Broadway star Kelli O’Hara drew the largest Ozawa Hall crowd as the venue’s season closer, followed by the Emerson String Quartet (the season opener) in their final performance at Tanglewood.
• In addition to Renée Fleming, the most popular soloists at BSO concerts included violinist Joshua Bell, the duo-pianists Jussen Brothers, the rising young pianist Seong-Jin Cho, and violinist Leonidas Kavakos.
Tanglewood’s Top 10 …
1. Three-way tie
James Taylor, July 3: 18,000 (capacity)
1. James Taylor, July 4: 18,000 (capacity)
1. Boston Pops/Film Night, Aug. 5: 18,000 (capacity)
2. John Legend (Sept. 3): 14,152
3. Robert Plant/Alison Krauss (July 2): 13,837
4. The Steve Miller Band (June 23): 12,480
5. Jackson Browne (Aug. 31): 11,153
6. Train (Aug. 24): 10,014
7. Boston Pops/“Harry Potter…”: 7,756
8. BSO/Renee Fleming (Aug. 13): 7,471
9. Ax/Kavakos/Ma (Shed recital, Aug. 25): 7,178
10. TMCO/TFC Beethoven Ninth (Aug. 20): 6,970
Total: 292,807 (up 1 percent from 2022)
Notes: There was a three-way tie for No. 1, the only shows that sold to full capacity of 18,000.
TMCO/TFC: Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra/Tanglewood Festival Chorus